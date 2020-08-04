HAVERHILL — The first church stop on Nashville’s MARK209 New England tour will be Good Shepherd United Methodist, 471 Main St., Friday at 6 p.m. Because of COVID-19, the concert will be held on the church lawn instead of inside the church.
The well-known award-winning quartet has chosen this venue for an all gospel and hymn request program, featuring songs from the band's Grassroots CD series. Because the church is practicing social-distancing, space is limited and calling ahead is recommended so that no one will be disappointed.
Masks are optional, but social-distancing is required. There will also be a limited number of parking spaces for folks who choose to remain in their cars or set up a chair beside their car. MARK209 will be performing at least five additional concerts in the area during their three-week stay in New Hampshire. For more information or to report the number attending, call 603-329-6047. There is no rain date for this concert.
Plaistow Town Hall reopens
PLAISTOW — Town Hall has partially reopened with restrictions. The Town Clerk and Tax Collector's Offices are the only accessible offices to the public, both of which are on the first floor and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. All other departments will be by appointment only.
Anyone feeling sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to come back when they are feeling better. Everyone is required to wear face masks while in the building and use the provided hand sanitizer upon entry.
Physical distancing is expected. Maximum occupancy inside the lobby and at the service counters is six people total. Those waiting outside must allow for social distancing.
Town Hall Hours during this partial reopening will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Online services are still suggested, and renewals can be done by mail or dropping off documents.
Ghost hunt planned for Saturday
HAVERHILL — Members of the Essex County Ghost Project will lead a paranormal tour of the Hilldale Cemetery, one of the most "haunted" graveyards in New England, Saturday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the ghost hunt starts at 8:15 p.m.
Please wear appropriate shoes and bring your camera, voice recorder or other paranormal investigation equipment.
There is a suggested donation of $10 per person and all proceeds go to the Hilldale Cemetery restoration fund.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a limit to how many people can participate. Face masks are mandatory. For more information call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
New leadership program launched
LAWRENCE — The LEADS Executive Leadership program has announced the participants in its newest class, which includes leaders from Lawrence, Haverhill and Lowell.
The roughly 70 diverse participants (see leadsma.org) will engage in a seven month fellowship program that is designed and delivered by Harvard Business School faculty and staff, and is meant to be a catalyst for change at the community and regional levels.
The program, which has been adapted due to COVID-19, is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 5.
"LEADS programming is a powerful platform to connect impactful leaders within the Merrimack Valley as well as to other key change makers in Boston and across the state," said Pam Hallagan, director of custom executive education at Harvard Business School and co-founder and executive director of LEADS. "We couldn’t be more impressed with the quality of this new cohort (class) to carry this critical work forward.”
The new class is majority female (52%) and majority people of color (57%), reflecting the communities that are the ultimate beneficiaries of this investment.
For more information, contact Hallagan at pam.hallagan@leadsma.org; Derek Mitchell at dmitchell@lawrencepartnership.org or 978-804-6989; Allison Lamey at allison@lowellplan.org or Dourgan Sherwood at dougan@haverhillchamber.com.