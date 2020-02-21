PLAISTOW — Mark your calendar for this year's Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra spring concert on Sunday, March 8 at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center in Plaistow.
The group is made up area residents from North Andover, Andover, Haverhill, Newburyport and more. This performance will feature piano soloist George Lopez, who will perform "Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 15." Special interim guest conductor Alan Yost will also be featured.
Tickets will be available at the door, by calling the Timberlane Box Office, or visiting mvpomusic.org. The cost is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $5 for kids ages 4 to 12. All seating is general admission.
Rare Disease Day painting fundraiser
NORTH ANDOVER — Feb. 29 is Rare Disease Day. The SDS Alliance is partnering with Painting with a Twist to host a painting fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. at 10 High St., North Andover.
Shwachman-Diamond syndrome (SDS) is an inherited rare disease that affects many parts of the body, particularly the bone marrow, pancreas, and skeletal system. There is currently no cure.
This is a classic canvas, instructor-led paint class — no experience necessary to create a 16-by-20-inch masterpiece. Refreshments will be available, and participants are invited to bring their own beverage.
Participants who would like to bring young kids are asked to email host Eszter Hars at curesds@gmail.com. If enough families are interested, activity/child care may be offered.
Cost: $55; register online at sdsalliance.org/paint, or call 978-258-4204 or email studio306@paintingwithatwist.com.
Landlords Guild meets Tuesday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Landlords Guild will meet Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Roma Restaurant in Bradford. All landlords, property managers or those who might someday like to own income producing property are invited to attend. You do not have to be a member of the Landlords Guild to attend.
More information is available at haverhillguild@gmail.com.
Salem church offers ashes on Ash Wednesday
SALEM, N.H. — The Season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, this year on Feb. 26. Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 171 Zion Hill Road, has two opportunities for people to be blessed with ashes: First, at 1 p.m. is a brief time of prayer, with imposition of ashes, and at 6:30 p.m., a worship service with imposition of ashes and Holy Communion will take place.
Pastor Scott Howard and church family warmly welcomes everyone to this inspirational service. Sunday worship, with the church's mission of faith, family, and food, takes place each Sunday at 9 a.m., and includes a special message for children.
Andover church offers ashes-to-go
ANDOVER — Following annual tradition, South Church will be in downtown Andover from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. with an offer to administer ashes to people heading to the train or grabbing their morning cup of coffee. For more information, call 978-475-0321.