HAVERHILL — Congratulations to Michael Faucher.
Known about town as Michael 'Recycle," the Haverhill teen has raised more than $115,000 for the progressive neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS — and he's done it 5 cents at a time.
For the past several years, Michael, 14, has collected bottles and cans across the Merrimack Valley, counting them at his family's home in Haverhill and at his grandparents' home in Duxbury before donating the money to the ALS ONE charity. The Massachusetts-based ALS ONE is a nonprofit partnership of world leaders in ALS research and care who joined forces to help cut bureaucratic red tape to combat the disease more efficiently and effectively for all.
Last Oct. 30 was a special day for Michael when he was named one of the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners. In his honor, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation donated $10,000 to ALS ONE.
Every year the Patriots Foundation honors local heroes across New England who dedicate their lives to helping others.
The annual Myra Kraft Community MVP Award ceremony was hosted virtually on Oct. 30, and 26 volunteers, including Michael Faucher, were honored by Robert Kraft, Josh Kraft and Andre Tippett for their work and dedication to creating positive change.
Named in honor of the late Myra Kraft, the awards honor what she valued most in her life — service to others.
NH Jewish Film Festival to host free screenings
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January and also Black History Month in February, the New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival will present a virtual documentary series exploring the past, present and future of the "Black-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance."
Free online screenings of two civil rights documentaries will be followed by live panel discussions with New Hampshire community leaders. The film lineup includes "Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance," screening Jan. 28 to 31, and "Joachim Prinz: I Shall Not Be Silent," screening Feb. 1 to 4.
The virtual discussion panels are set for Sunday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m., for "Shared Legacies," and Thursday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. for "Joachim Prinz."
For information on how to participate in the virtual events, visit NHJewishFilmFestival.com.
Pentucket Kiwanis scholarships available
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club is accepting applications for its annual college scholarships.
Award criteria includes scholastic ability, character, activities, community service and financial need.
The intent is to award scholarships to three qualified applicants from Haverhill High School, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Pentucket Regional High School, or a Haverhill resident who attends another school or is home-schooled.
Consideration shall be given only to accredited post-secondary schools approved by the Scholarship Committee and accredited by the State Board of Education or by corresponding agencies of other states.
Completed applications must be received by April 3. Send completed application to the Pentucket Kiwanis Scholarship Committee, PO Box 123, Haverhill, MA, 01831. Applications received after the above date/time or delivered to the wrong address will not be considered for the award. The applicants selected to receive the scholarships will be notified of the committee’s decision by May 9.
Please read the instructions carefully before completing the application. Answer all the questions to the best of your ability. Please print or type all responses.
To download an application, visit pentucketkiwanis.org/scholarships.
Finegold named Legislator of the Year by first responders
LAWRENCE —State Sen. Barry Finegold has been named Legislator of the Year by the Massachusetts Ambulance Association for his dedication and service to paramedics across the state.
"We truly appreciate his support of the Commonwealth's first responders," the Ambulance Association wrote in a social media post acknowledging Finegold's honor.