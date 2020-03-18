Region in a Minute: Pelham project fails to pass after recount

PELHAM — The plan to renovate the failed after a recount Tuesday.
The projected needed 60% of voter approval to pass. It failed to be meet the threshold by 37 votes — 1,766 in favor and 1,229 opposed.
Smithsonian Magazine Day cancelled
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing at 15 Thornton Ave. has cancelled its Smithsonian Magazine Day scheduled for April 4. For hours of operation and more, visit online at museumofprinting.org.
Methuen police read at Marsh Grammar
METHUEN — Three officers from the Methuen Police Department made a special visit to the Marsh Grammar School on March 2.
Lt. Joe Aiello along with officers Matt St. Jean and Nick Fabrizio attended a Read Across America Day event at the school. Along with reading to students, the three also gave out sticker badges, pencils and bookmarks.
"Opportunities like this are a great way for the members of the Methuen Police Department to connect with some of the younger members of the community," said police Chief Joe Solomon. "Thank you to the Marsh School for inviting us to participate and be a part of their learning in a fun, interactive way."
Read Across America Day is an annual reading event that was launched in 1997 by the National Education Association on, or near, March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The annual reading initiative seeks to motivate students to read, and have fun while doing so. Each year, schools, libraries, municipalities, and community groups hold activities on Read Across America Day to celebrate reading.
"Events like this are incredible ways for the community to come together," said Mayor Neil Perry. "This was a job well done by the Methuen Police Department to engage with students and spark their interest in reading and learning."
Scholarship applications accepted
HAVERHILL — The Commission on Disability Issues in Haverhill is sponsoring a $2,000 scholarship for a Haverhill resident and a senior at Haverhill High or Whittier Vo-Tech who has a disability or an illness resulting in a debilitating condition and is moving on to a post-secondary education.
Candidates may be moving on to a technical school, a specialty school like an art or music school or a regular university. They must be a student in good standing and fill out an application.
If you qualify and want to apply, visit the Haverhill High School scholarship portal, scholarship.haverhill-ps.org or Whittier Vo-Tech's portal, Naviance.com for a copy of the application and submit it your school's guidance department. The deadline for application submission is March 30. The scholarship award will be presented during awards night in May.
Artist residency program announced
HAVERHILL — The Switchboard at 43 Washington St. is hosting a new artist-in-residence program, beginning in April.
Artists will be provided a space to work, exhibit, and sell their art, as well as offer classes and host artist talks for four week residency sessions. Weekly open studio hours, which begin on April 4, are free and open to the public.
Lindsay Jordan Handmade, the inaugural Haverhill-based artist-in-residence, will be selling her handmade jewelry and bags as well as hosting pop-ups of fellow artisans. Visit the artist online at lindsay-jordan.com.
Featured maker nights will be held every Friday night in April from 4 to 9 p.m.
The artist residency program is made possible in part by generous funding from the Barr Foundation, MassDevelopment/TDI Grant program, and the Haverhill Cultural Council.
For a full schedule of events and to learn more about the artist-in-residence program, visit theswitchboardhaverhill.com.