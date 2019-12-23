DERRY — Pizzastock 3.5, a fundraising event held in memory of Derry teen Jason Flood and presented by Tupelo Music Hall, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, noon to 4 p.m. at the music hall, 10 A St.
The battle of the bands event features house band Fourth Degree, with three battling bands including Stepping Stones, In Debt and Crescendo’s Gate. A panel of three judges will review, score and name the winner.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jason R. Flood Memorial and The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry.
In addition to the battle of bands, the event will host community partners such as The Upper Room, a Family Resource Center and the Center for Life Management, on hand to provide information, resources and have a public conversation on suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at Tupelo Music Hall (tupelomusichall.com) or at The Grind Rail Trail Café.
Pizzastock was launched in 2017 as a way for the Flood family to connect with local youth musicians and honor the memory of Jason Flood. In its third year, Pizzastock expanded its reach by bringing even more bands together and providing community nonprofits a forum to openly discuss mental health issues and suicide prevention. To learn more, contact Doug Flood at 603-432-4726 or visit facebook.com/pizzastock.
Win a book
ANDOVER — A Winter Reading Club at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., is offering ways for members to win books.
The club allows members to pick up a winter reading bingo board at the library's children’s, teen and reference desks and fill out a row in any direction to win a free book. Members who complete the entire sheet can enter the drawing to win the grand prize: a gift card to the Andover Bookstore.
The bingo board is for all ages and includes activities that younger children can do with parents, as well as teens and adults on their own. Information and recommendations are available at mhl.org/winter-reading-club-2019.
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. service planned
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will hold its annual Shabbat service honoring the late Rev. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. The Temple is at 514 Main St.
This annual service and tribute to King, a joyful musical celebration of freedom and faith, is presented by Temple Emanu-El in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church.
The service will follow the weekly Sabbath liturgy and will include selected readings from the writings of Dr. King. Cantor Vera Broekhuysen and Rabbinic Intern Jennifer Stevens, both of Temple Emanu-El, will conduct the service; members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association will also participate.
The Temple Emanu-El Choir, conducted by Broekhuysen, the Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir, under the direction of Music Minister Joe DeVoe, and the Bradford Christian Academy High School Choir, under the direction of Gina McKeown, will present musical selections together in celebration of the great civil rights leader.
The service will be followed by an Oneg Shabbat (social hour). Everyone in the community is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit online atTempleEmanu-El.org.
Scouts host bonfire
LONDONDERRY — The annual Christmas tree burn is set for Saturday, Jan. 4, hosted by Londonderry Boy Scout Troop 521 and held at Mack's Apples near the farm stand on Mammoth Road. Scouts will collect trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and monetary donations are also welcome. At dusk the bonfire will begin and refreshments will be available. The event began more than 20 years ago as an Eagle Scout project. Trees will not be accepted before the official date and time. All are welcome to attend.
First-time home buyer class offered
HAVERHILL — Community Action will offer its first-time homebuyer education classes for area residents beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Presidential Gardens Community Room, 140 Evergreen Drive, Bradford.
Participants will receive comprehensive information offered by housing professionals, including bank lenders, buyer/seller real estate brokers, housing attorneys, insurance agents home inspectors and credit counselors; individual household mortgage pre-qualification as well as information regarding foreclosure sales, area affordable housing lotteries and services of a buyer broker, down payment assistance programs and reduced interest loans.
A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative approved certificate is awarded after completion of the three night course. The program is also approved by MassHousing. Class meets Wednesday, Jan. 8, Thursday, Jan. 9, and Wednesday, Jan. 15. The cost is $60 per household. There are no income requirements to take the training. This workshop is sponsored by Santander Bank.
For more information, contact Richard Lynch at 978-373-1971 or Susan Collins at 978-317-8998.
Atkinson Lions Italian Dinner
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Lions are hosting an Italian Dinner Saturday, Jan. 18, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. The community is invited.
The menu includes chicken Parmesan, meatballs, pasta, salad, bread and butter, coffee, juice and dessert. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Take out is available.