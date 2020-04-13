HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold a virtual online monthly meeting Thursday, April 16, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates on the commission's activities. For more information on joining the meeting, email Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Salem board reorganizes
SALEM, N.H. — In it's first meeting since local elections, the Salem Board of Selectmen reorganized last Monday.
The newest member, Cathy Stacey, proposed Michael Lyons be chairman, she be vice chairman and Jim Keller be secretary. The new board was approved in a 3-2 vote, with Stacey, Lyons and Keller voting yes, and selectmen Robert Bryant and Lisa Withrow voted no.
Salem's town boards will be resuming regular meetings in the coming weeks via the web conferencing platform Zoom. Residents who want to watch the meetings can do so by tuning into meetings through Salem Community Television and through the link posted with the agenda.
Local boards reorganize
In the past few weeks since local elections took place, local boards of selectmen have reorganized and chosen new chairmen and vice chairmen.
In Plaistow, Francine Hart retained her role as chairman, and Greg Taillon became the vice chairman. Julian Kiszka, who remains on the board, previously was vice chairman.
Jason Grosky became the chairman of Atkinson’s board after serving as vice chairman to William Freil. Freil remains on the board, and Gregory Spero took on the role of vice chairman.
Tax collector reappointment
LONDONDERRY — The Town Council official reappointed Erin Newnan as Londonderry's tax collector.
During a meeting March 16, councilors unanimously gave Newnan a big nod, setting her salary at $66,935.
Ruth’s House names new ambassador
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House has named Gary Jaffarian of Jaffarian Volvo Toyota a member of its ambassador team. Ambassadors are the complimentary partner to the board of directors. Ambassadors believe in and promote the mission, goals, and values of Ruth’s House and are the walking embodiment of the good that Ruth’s Place contributes to the community, officials said.
As an ambassador, Jaffarian is promoting a nonprofit referral program — pick up a referral card at Ruth’s House and while purchasing a new or used vehicle – hand the referral card to your salesperson and fill out an online form – and a $100 donation will be sent to Ruth’s House. For more information, visit jaffariancares.com.