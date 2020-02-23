HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House announced it has received a $20,000 grant from the George C. Wadleigh Foundation and a $10,750 grant from the Griffin-White Foundation to help the indigent elderly and others live more comfortable, dignified lives.
The grants support a variety of Ruth's House programs, including elderly coat, client clothing, child pajamas, underwear and socks, a bra program and job skills training.
Haverhill citizens and members of the surrounding communities support the missions of Ruth's House by generously donating clothing and household items. The overwhelming generosity of the citizens of the Merrimack Valley allows Ruth’s House to provide clothing vouchers to all who qualify; while also selling clothing and household items in the Thrift Shop which directly supports the missions, Donegan said.
To learn how you can help, visit online at ruthsthriftshop.com.
Register to vote in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Before Town Meeting Day the Supervisors of the Checklist of Salem will be in Session on from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 29. They will meet on the lower level of the Municipal Office Building to register new voters for the upcoming March 10 election.
At this time registered voters may also make changes or corrections to their existing data, or switch their party affiliations at this session. This will be the last opportunity for a resident of Salem to register to vote if he/she wants their name to appear on the checklist that will be used for Town Meeting Day.
Residents are also able to register to vote at the polls if they present required documentation. A photo ID and proof of domicile is required. A drivers’ license is acceptable. Naturalized citizens must show a passport or documented citizenship papers.
Residents may also register to vote with the Town Clerk at any time during regular office hours through February 28.
Copies of the current voter checklist are available to view at the Kelley Library reference desk and at the Town Clerk’s office.
White Fund lecture planned
LAWRENCE — In celebration of International Women’s Day, Harvard University’s Dr. Lorgia García-Peña, an expert on Afro-Latinx Studies, will discuss ways to teach more inclusively during a talk titled "From Theory to Practice: Teaching For a More Just World," as part of the Thursday, March 5, White Fund Lecture Series.
The White Fund Lecture Series is offered in partnership with Northern Essex Community College. The lecture will be held in the Dr. Ibrahim El-Hefni Allied Health & Technology Center, 414 Common St., Lawrence from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Peña will share some of the important lessons that have helped her develop as an engaged scholar and teacher and will suggest ideas and methods for conducting research, teaching, and learning in ways that promote justice and inclusion.
Funded by a generous financial gift from the Honorable Daniel Appleton White, the White Fund Lecture Series has provided cultural conversation featuring well-known lecturers in fields such as history, literature, travel, the arts, and politics. The White Fund is collaborating with Northern Essex on this series.
For more information, contact Analuz Garcia at agarcia@necc.mass.edu.
Genealogy study group offered at NECC
HAVERHILL — An introduction to genealogy study group offered through Northern Essex Community College’s Life Long Learning begins Wednesday, March 4, on the Haverhill campus.
Taught by Marcelle Greenbaum, the four-week course will be held every Wednesday in March from 10 a.m. to noon. It is designed for individuals who are new to researching their family’s genealogy and lineage. The class will focus on learning the tools and resources available to begin a search. It will include tips to help in the process and additional after-class help will be available.
For more information, visit necc.mass.edu/community-education or contact Sandy Zappala at 978-556-3064 or szappala@necc.mass.edu
Registration is required. Participants can register by calling Enrollment Services at 978-556-3700.
April is national Adopt-a-Greyhound month
GROVELAND — Liza Wynne of Groveland is working to raise awareness for April’s National Adopt-a-Greyhound month.
A board member for The Greyhound Project, a Massachusetts-based charity, Wynne notes that new legislation in Florida will eliminate greyhound racing in that state by the end of this year, resulting in an increase in the number of gentle greyhounds in need of homes. This makes National Adopt-a-Greyhound month more important than ever, she said.
Wynne said these dogs are being cared for by adoption groups across the country as they wait to be adopted into permanent homes.
They love to walk, or run if you have the space, and adjust well to whatever their surroundings are, she said.
There are costs associated with adoption, such as a contribution toward the cost of spaying or neutering.
"Greyhounds make great pets and companions; they are gentle 40-mile-per-hour couch potatoes," said Greyhound Project board member Stuart Fried. "The need to move these dogs to where they can find their permanent homes is more critical than ever."
Founded in 1993, The Greyhound Project Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit organization. Please visit adopt-a-greyhound.org for more information.