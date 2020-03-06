HAVERHILL — Sacred Hearts School in Bradford will hold an open house Tuesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The school offers a comprehensive faith based nursery to grade 8 program that is supported by a caring community and trademarked by proven academic excellence, school officials said.
Students are also offered a full complement of integrated arts every week. Foreign language begins in grade 5 (French and Spanish). Extra-curricular offerings include athletics, theater, leadership, band, chorus and yearbook.
A before and after school program is available as well.
Visit online at sacredheartsbradford.org or call for a tour at 978-372-5451 (elementary/middle grades 1-8) or 978-374-7161 (early childhood program, nursery, pre-k and kindergarten).
Library to host floral arranging class
DERRY — The public library at 64 East Broadway will host a program on floral arranging, featuring members of the Derry Garden Club Wednesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. Learn about this artistic craft and get inspired. Garden club members will offer a live demonstration on the art of floral arrangement using books as the inspiration. For more information, call 603-432-6140.
Sports open house at NECC
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will hold a Knights Athletics Open House Tuesday, March 10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Pentucket Bank Lecture Hall in the Spurk Building on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
Athletes who are considering college are invited to learn more about the 12 varsity sports offered at NECC.
Tours of the campus are from 5 to 6 p.m. A presentation on academic programs and student support services is from 6 to 6:45 p.m., a student athlete panel is from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m., and a tour of the fitness center and opportunity to meet with coaches is at 7:15 p.m.
To register, visit necc.mass.edu/event/spring-athletic-open-house/ or contact admissions@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3700.
To learn more about athletic opportunities at NECC, contact Dan Blair at 978-556-3820 or email him at dblair@necc.mass.edu.
AOH National Hunger Month Food Drive
LAWRENCE — Donations of canned goods and nonperishable food can be dropped off at the Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St., Wednesday, March 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All food received will be donated to a local food pantry. The food drive is being organized by Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Indoor flea market planned
HAVERHILL — The Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis will hold an indoor flea market on March 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154 Winter St.
Items available for purchase include furniture, clothes, glassware, books, jewelry, and knick-knacks and other bargains. Greek pastry, spinach pie, pastichio will be available for purchase, along with other refreshments.
The Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis is a nonprofit organization of the church. Proceeds from this event support various charities.