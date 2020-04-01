SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce extended its application deadline to April 13 for the $1,000 scholarship awards. High schoolers accepted at a college or current undergraduate students who either work for a member business, or are the child of an employee of a member business are encouraged to apply. Visit gschamber.com for more information.
Federal census is ongoing
BOSTON — Wednesday was Census Day in the United States, a day that occurs every 10 years, when every person living in the country must be counted.
While the day would normally be marked by public events to spread the word and encourage residents to return their census forms, with the state currently under an advisory to stay home, Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin encouraged cities and towns to reach out to their residents in new and creative ways.
"This crisis reinforces the significance of making sure Massachusetts gets its fair share of federal resources for things like public health programs and hospitals," Galvin said. “The census count is used to decide how much support we will receive from the federal government for the next 10 years."
"Every person who responds to their census now is helping to reduce the need for a census worker to go door-to-door later," Galvin said.
July 31 is the last day for households to self-respond to the census online, by phone or by mail. For details, visit my2020census.gov.
Residents also have the option of responding to the census by phone by calling 844-330-2020. Phone numbers for those who require other languages may be found on the Census Bureau’s website, at 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html.
Volunteer weather reporters needed
The National Weather Service is looking for volunteers to report rain and snow totals through CoCoRaHS, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network.
CoCoRaHS is a network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure precipitation across the country. The observations are used by the National Weather Service not only for listings in storm reports, but more importantly for water resource management.
There are nearly 200 active weather observers in Massachusetts. More stations are needed to help measure and map precipitation throughout the state.
The only requirements are an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and a desire to learn more about how weather affects our lives. Schools are welcome to participate to help reinforce math and science skills.
To sign up, go to the CoCoRaHS website, cocorahs.org, and click on the “Join CoCoRaHS” orange box on the upper right side of the web page. After registering, take the simple online training, order a plastic rain gauge from the CoCoRaHS website, and start reporting.