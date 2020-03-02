SALEM, N.H. — German teacher Karen Cox was recognized for being one of the best teachers in the Northeast. She was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year at the Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Language.
Cox has been recognized for her role as a language teacher before. Last fall, Cox was named the 2020 New Hampshire World Language Teacher of the Year and Educator of the Year by the Greater Salem Boys & Girls Club.
Harvard Latinx studies professor to deliver NECC's White Fund lecture
LAWRENCE — Harvard University’s Dr. Lorgia García-Peña discusses ways to teach more inclusively during Northern Essex Community College's White Fund Lecture Series on Thursday, March 5. “From Theory to Practice: Teaching For a More Just World” is free and open to the public. The talk takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Dr. Ibrahim El-Hefni Allied Health & Technology Center, 414 Common St., Lawrence. For more information, contact Analuz Garcia at agarcia@necc.mass.edu.
First time home buyer training offered
HAVERHILL — Community Action Inc. will offer first time homebuyer education classes for area residents beginning Wednesday, March 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Presidential Gardens Community Room, 140 Evergreen Drive, Bradford.
Participants will receive comprehensive information offered by housing professionals including bank lenders, buyer/seller real estate brokers, housing attorneys, insurance agents home inspectors and credit counselors, as well as information about individual household mortgage pre-qualification, foreclosure sales, area affordable housing lotteries, services of a buyer broker, down payment assistance programs and reduced interest loans.
A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative approved certificate is awarded after completion of the three-night course. The program is also approved by MassHousing. The dates for the course are Wednesday, March 11, Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday March 19. The cost is $60 per household. There are no income requirements to take the training.
This workshop is sponsored by Pentucket Bank.
For more information, contact Richard Lynch at 978-373-1971 or Susan Collins at 978-317-8998.
Scholarships available
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Historical Society is granting two $500 scholarships to Class of 2020 high school graduates. The scholarships are given in memory of Fred and Martha MacDonald, long-time residents of Atkinson. The deadline to apply is May 1.
The AHS wishes to reward students who have been involved in their community through volunteer, civic, local government, scouting, and other similar activities.
Eligible students can be graduating from any accredited high school, but must be a resident of Atkinson for their senior year.
Applications are available at guidance offices at local high schools, the Kimball Library, the Town Hall, and the Village store and may be downloaded at atkinsonhistoricalsociety.org.
For more information, contact Ellen Beckwith at 603-560-1781 or emb1021@gmail.com.
Tree cutter needed
HAVERHILL — The Hilldale Cemetery Association is seeking a volunteer who is willing and capable of cutting down a tree in the cemetery. For more information, contact Thomas Spitalere 978-376-2807.
Corned beef dinner to benefit food pantry
PLAISTOW — To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the Knights of Columbus will hold an Irish boiled dinner Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holy Angels Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road.
The money raised from the meal will be donated to the Holy Angels Food Pantry. There will be an Irish stepdancing exhibition during the meal by the Murray Academy of Irish Dance.
The boiled dinner will be corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, turnips, desserts and refreshments. Hot dogs will be available as an alternative. There will be Irish music, several raffles for Irish theme baskets and gift items, and a 50/50 raffle. The tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids with a $30 max for a family. Tickets will be on sale at the door. There will also be meals available for take-out.