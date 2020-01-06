LAWRENCE — Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley, is looking for volunteers to run its free and confidential helpline, which is provided to individuals affected by suicide.
Helpline callers are usually looking for a friendly voice to help them through difficult times when they are feeling depressed or lonely. Very rarely do calls come in from people in crisis, but volunteer staff will take part in a 32-hour training seminar which will provide the tools necessary to help suicidal people when needed.
Long-term volunteers are needed for one year, during which they would help once a week for five-hour shifts at a time. More shifts are available for those wanting to sign up.
Volunteers will take the calls at the group's North Andover location. Each volunteer will be provided a private office with a desk, landline phone, and access to internet.
For information contact Kate Sanzo, training coordinator at Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, at 978-327-6673 or ksanzo@fsmv.org. The local confidential crisis help line is 978-327-6607. The toll-free help line number is 866-912-4673. The national suicide prevention hotline is 800-273-8255.
Chamber to host networking event
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual New Year celebration mixer at The Tap Restaurant and Brew Pub, 100 Washington St., on Jan. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Firmin Insurance and will feature appetizers, cash bar, door prizes and business networking.
Leach offers animal program
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library hosts a program on how animals spend their winter, including stories, crafts, and songs. The program is Monday, Jan. 27, 4 to 5 p.m. and limited to 90 participants of all ages. To register, stop by the library's Children's Room or call 603-421-1127.
Intro to community choice aggregation
ANDOVER — The town will host an Introduction to Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library. Town officials will share information on what CCA is, its benefits and the implementation timeline. For more information, contact Joyce Losick-Yang at joyce.losickyang@andoverma.us.
45s tournament at Knights of Columbus
METHUEN — The St. Monica's Knights of Columbus Council 14725 will be hosting a 45s tournament fundraiser on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the St. Monica School Hall, 212 Lawrence St. in Methuen.
The cost is $25 per person. Prizes depend on the number of participants. Refreshments and food will be available for purchase. Questions can be directed to the the Knights 45s Coordinator Dave Michaud at 978-985-4223.
Nutfield coins available
DERRY — The Nutfield 300th commemorative coin is available through the municipal center at the town clerk’s office. Cost of the unique coin, celebrating the 300th anniversary of the original Nutfield settlement, is $5.
Haverhill sending 5 to Golden Gloves
HAVERHILL — Five fighters who train at Haverhill Downtown Boxing are competing in the 74th annual Golden Gloves, to be held at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium beginning Jan. 9. Fighting are: Stephanie Rokitowski (novice women) of Georgetown, Joseph Peters (super heavyweight) of Haverhill, Edwin Rozon (152 pound open) of Haverhill, Pat Lynch (165 pound novice) of Boston, and Nick Tejada (152 pound novice) of Haverhill. Lynch and Tejada are both fighting opening night.
For more information about the event, visit online at lowellgoldengloves.com.