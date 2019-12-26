PLAISTOW — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a presidential candidate, will come to Plaistow at 3 p.m. Saturday to host an Environmental and Corporate Greed Panel at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road.
Doors open at 2 p.m. For more information visit berniesanders.com
Tulsi Gabbard to visit Salem Sunday
SALEM, N.H. — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is hosting a town hall in Salem at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Salem VFW, at 42 North Broadway.
RSVPs are not required, but are encouraged. Visit facebook.com/events/1047168512282207/ for more information.
Yang to host local events on Monday and Tuesday
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is coming to New Hampshire this weekend to talk with voters. In Salem at 4:30 p.m. Monday Dec. 30 Yang will host a town hall at Coffee Coffee, 326 South Broadway in Salem. In Derry he will host a New Year's Eve event at 4 P.M. Dec. 31 at Rockingham Brewing Company, 1 Corporate Park Drive in Derry.
RSVPs are not required, but are encouraged. Visit mobilize.us/nhforyang/ for more information.
Biden hosts town hall in Derry Monday
DERRY — Former Vice President Joe Biden is hosting a town hall in Derry at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street. Doors open at 2:00 p.m.
RSVPs are not required, but are encouraged. Visit mobilize.us/joebidennh/event/179332/ for more information.
Poster exhibit focus is "peace"
HAVERHILL — To begin the new year, the public library will host an exhibition in January, that is identified with peace.
This exhibit of posters drawn from the extensive collection of Stephen Lewis presents an alternative of constant war.
The posters to be on display were created by various artists, for various organizations, in several countries, over the last 60 years. Many of the organizations no longer exist, but their message lingers on in these posters, Lewis said.
He said the art reflects a variety of very creative uses of the image of the white dove to make a point and that the exhibit can be enjoyed by an audience of all ages.
These posters will be on display Jan. 5 to 20. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and by donations from Ironworkers Local 7 and Sheetmetal Workers Local 17.
Run to the Beach 30K
SALISBURY — The Andover Striders in association with the Winners’ Circle Running Club will present the Annual Run to the Beach 30K, otherwise known as the ‘Goin Down the Road Feelin’ Bad Run Sunday, March 15, at 10 a.m.
The run starts at the North Andover VFW, Route 125, and finishes at the Winners’ Circle Sports Bar, Salisbury.
Miles meticulously marked with a 2013 Ford Focus SE. Water at 5, 10, and 15 miles.
Please bring your watch, as you will be timing yourself. Feel free to jump in or out at any distance. There are no awards, no entry fee, no numbers, no T-shirts, no medals, no charities, no USATF, no registration, and no race directors.
For more information, contact Dave “Icky” LaBrode at 978-376-8289, ickylabrode@verizon.net.
Talk on homestead act
HAVERHILL — The Council on Aging will host a seminar on the Homestead Act Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. This talk is free and open to the public. Learn how to protect your home, your most valuable asset.
Register of Deeds John O'Brien will have representatives from the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds there to explain the benefits of the Homestead Act. If you register in advance, you will receive a complimentary copy of your deed. To register, call Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 and provide them your name and property address.