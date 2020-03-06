LAWRENCE — The 149th annual St. Patrick's Day banquet and dance will take place at Relief's In, 1 Market St., Lawrence, on Saturday, March 7, from 6 to 11 p.m. The Richard Cardinal Cushing and Irishman and Irishwoman of the Year awards will be presented.
For more information, call Charles Breen at 508-328-0323. The event is being sponsored by Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Possible Dreams set for Monday
HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill will hold its annual Possible Dreams community visioning event Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St.
This community discussion is free and all are encouraged to attend. Bring and share your ideas and passions for Haverhill's future.
Facilitated by Alice Mann of Team Haverhill, this year's Possible Dreams will be anchored around the city's special balance between its urban core and rural countryside. The upbeat evening will feature small group discussions and energized resident-led initiatives.
Walk ins are welcome but registration is suggested at teamhaverhill.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments and seating. The event begins promptly at 7 p.m. For more information, send email to info@teamhaverhill.org.
White Fund lecture with Robin Gerry
LAWRENCE — Robin Gerry will discuss her book, "Healing the Family Heart Holes: A Genealogical Quest to Solve an Illegal Adoption Mystery Using DNA, Old Records and Irish Luck," Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St. This presentation is free to attend.
Student Opportunity Act forum is Monday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Education Association and Haverhill Public Schools host a staff-only forum on the Student Opportunity Act Monday, March 9, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Haverhill High School library, 137 Monument St. The session will allow educators to voice their opinions on how they feel the district should best spend money related to supporting the city's schools.
Kiwanis to expand in NH
LONDONDERRY — Kiwanis, an international service organization, will expand their presence in the Greater Derry and Londonderry communities with the eventual opening of a club.
A meet-and-greet will be held Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at O’Shea’s Caife and Tae, 44 Nashua Road.
Interested parties are welcome to attend and learn more about what Kiwanis has to offer to improve the growing communities of Derry and Londonderry.
Filmmaker hosts online auction to fund latest project
HAVERHILL — Documentary filmmaker E. Philip Brown is raising money to fund his next film project, "The Socialists of Shoe City," by auctioning off a portrait of America's first socialist mayor, Haverhill's John C. Chase, via eBay. Bidding for the piece by Mark Hayden starts at $800 and all bids must be in before March 14 at 7:30 p.m. The online auction can be viewed by visiting ebay.com and searching for "John C. Chase Portrait."