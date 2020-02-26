HAVERHILL — The Board of Trustees of Whittier's Birthplace are seeking volunteer tour guides for the 2020 season. The birthplace, located on its original site, is an outstanding example of an old New England farm.
It is substantially the same as when the poet, John Greenleaf Whittier lived there from 1807 to 1836. The birthplace is the setting of his most famous and beloved poem, "Snow-Bound."
Tour guides are responsible for leading visitors through the historic 1688 farmstead where Quaker poet and abolitionist, John Greenleaf Whittier was born. Training will be provided. Tour guides will be responsible for locking/unlocking the museum, handling admission and store transactions, leading tours, and reporting both positive and negative experiences to the Board of Trustees. Tour guides must be available for at least one, three-to-four hour shift per week, on Fridays, Saturdays, and/or Sundays from April through October.
To apply, please send letter of interest to birthplace@johngreenleafwhittier.com by March 31.
Methuen Democrats to caucus
METHUEN — Democrats in Methuen will hold a caucus at Methuen City Hall, Searles Building, 41 Pleasant St., Great Hall, third floor, Saturday, March 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. to elect 22 delegates (11 male and 11 female) and four alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic Convention. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for registration and the caucus begins at 10 a.m.
The 2020 MassDems Nominating Convention will vote on candidates for the U.S. Senate ahead of the September primary. The convention will be held on Saturday, May 30 at the Tsongas Center at UMass, Lowell, 300 Arcand Drive in Lowell.
The caucus is open to all registered Democrats in Methuen. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women, and all ballots will be written and secret. Youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be "add-on" delegates. Details on the rules of the caucus can be found at massdems.org.
For more information, contact Methuen Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lisa Yarid Ferry at lisa4methuen@gmail.com or 978-376-9891 or visit on facebook.com/MethuenDems. For general information on the Convention or the Democratic Party please contact 617-939-0800 or contact@massdems.org.
Women’s City Club to meet
HAVERHILL — Cinema history and Irish folk tunes are on tap for the March 3 and March 17 meetings of the Women’s City Club of Haverhill.
Guests are welcome to join members for the club’s meetings at 1 p.m. in the lower level of Christian Advent Church, 160 Carleton St. Following a brief business meeting, light refreshments will be served. A program of entertainment follows.
History buff Joe Bella will discuss actress Thelma Todd at the club’s Tuesday, March 3, meeting. Bella has collected hundreds of photos of the comedienne and movie star from her start in Lawrence to her death in 1935 at age 29.
The March 17 meeting will feature acoustic guitar soloist Chris Carter performing his favorite Irish tunes.
New members are always welcome to join the club formed in 1917. Women come from many towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. The club meets Tuesday from September through December and then February through April. Membership applications are available at all meetings. Members are reminded that annual dues will collected on March 3.
For more information, contact Judy at jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Salem voter registration
SALEM, N.H. — The Supervisors of the Checklist will be in session Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on the lower level of the Municipal Office Building to register new voters for the upcoming Town Election.
Registered voters may also make changes or corrections to their existing data, or switch their party affiliations.
This will be the last opportunity for a resident of Salem to register to vote if he/she wants their name to appear on the checklist that will be used for the town election on March 10. New Hampshire election law does however, allow a person to register to vote at the polls if they present required documentation. A picture ID and proof of residence is required. A drivers license is acceptable. Naturalized citizens must show a passport or documented citizenship papers.
Residents may also register to vote with the Town Clerk at any time during regular office hours through Friday, Feb. 28.
Copies of the current voter checklist are available to view at the Kelley Library reference desk and at the Town Clerk’s office.
Evening of Art & Wine planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of North Andover, located at 190 Academy Road, Old Center, will hold an Evening of Art & Wine, Saturday, Feb. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. Peruse the works of local artists while enjoying wine tasting, appetizers and desserts. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information, call North Parish at 978-687-7948.
All proceeds benefit the North Parish Church and its mission.
Purim celebration planned
ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley Andover will host a Purim celebration Monday, March 9, at 6 Dundee Park, Suite 301. All are welcome. Light dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Service/shpiel is at 7:30 p.m. with dessert/oneg to follow.
The event will feature the in-house band, Bashert, leading a 45-minute play or “shpiel” to tell the Purim story that will be replete with Purim lyric renditions of Beach Boys tunes. Speaking parts are available, though no singing or acting experience is necessary.
The story of the joyous holiday of Purim tells of the near-destruction of the Jewish people as decreed by Haman, an adviser to the Persian King Ahasuerus. However, Ahasuerus’ newly crowned queen, Esther — who replaced Vashti when she was thrown out of the kingdom — is secretly a Jew.
Due to her courage and eventual role in saving the Jews, the story of Purim is known as “Megillat Esther,” or the Scroll of Esther. It is a holiday of laughter and celebration, fun and games — of giving gifts to the poor and giving food gifts to friends.
Please RSVP by March 3 to Amy at 978-474-0540 or amy@BethIsraelMV.org.