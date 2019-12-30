HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School received a $409,225 Skills Capital Grant to expand its Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration program.
Skills Capital Grants, which are administered through Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito’s office, are designed to help high schools, colleges and other educational institutions invest in the most up-to-date training equipment to give their students an advantage when they continue in their chosen field or particular area of study.
The awards cover a broad range of fields, from construction and engineering to healthcare and hospitality.
According to Superintendent Maureen Lynch, Whittier's grant funding will be used to build a state-of-the-art lab with the latest HVAC and Refrigeration equipment used to work on residential, commercial and light commercial structures. Students will gain experience with gas and oil burner technologies, rooftop heating and cooling units, ice machines, refrigeration and freezer units, ductless high-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioning systems.
Students will have opportunities to work both inside the classroom, in new student laboratories/workstations, and outside the building on real equipment used in the industry.
Construction on the new lab began in October, and is estimated to be completed by the end of the school year.
Library hosts wood art program
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library welcomes Stephen Carey with a presentation “Wood Art for the Average Woodworker and Hobbyist” on Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. at the library on Mammoth Road. Carey will offer information and tips on how to make unique wood art using average tools and supplies. He will have some of his work on display and explain the process. The program is sponsored by Friends of the Leach Library and is free and open to the public.
Tax planning seminar
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a tax planning seminar on Jan. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. by Michael Graff of the Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA). Register online at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Conversation catalyst: 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
DERRY — “To kill a Mockingbird” screening and discussion, Sunday, Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m. (registration); 1 to 5 p.m. (screening and discussion), at Pinkerton Academy’s Stockbridge Theater, 5 Pinkerton St. Part of "Lights, Camera, Civics," a multi-year statewide program designed to foster multi-generational conversations with the public on law, justice, and civics.
A community discussion will be led by Heidi Parenti, Pinkerton Academy English teacher; Dina Michael Chaitowitz, Esq. (NHICE trustee and former federal prosecutor), and a Pinkerton Academy high school student.
The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required by contacting Dina Michael Chaitowitz at dinacivics@gmail.com. Information: nhhumanities.org; for more general information, including how to arrange a showing, contact Martha Madsen at martha.madsen@law.unh.edu.