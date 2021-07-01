Haverhill Bank welcomes new officers
HAVERHILL — Angelita Martinoli and Elizabeth Cronin, both of Haverhill, recently joined Haverhill Bank as officers.
Martinoli was named vice president, Human Resources, and is based at the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill. She has 20 years of human resources experience, most recently as a director of human resources at an Andover company.
Cronin was named assistant vice president, Compliance, and also works from the main office. She began her banking career in 2007 at Georgetown Bank, followed by National Grand Bank. Her career includes employment as a branch manager/security administrator/risk management under federal Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering regulations. Cronin has more than 30 years of management experience.
A depositor-owned institution, Haverhill Bank was founded in 1877 and is the oldest cooperative bank in Massachusetts. The bank’s Main Office is at 180 Merrimack St. in Haverhill. Haverhill Bank also maintains offices at 163 South Main St., 1094 Main St., 6 West Main St., Merrimac, 281 Main St., West Newbury and 396 Main St., Salem, N.H.
Haverhill nonprofit part of Shaw’s give back program
HAVERHILL — The Katydid Foundation Inc. has been selected as a beneficiary of the Shaw’s Give Back Where it Counts program for the month of July.
Katydid was selected by store leadership at the Shaw’s supermarket in Plaistow. Katydid will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 reusable Give Back Where it Counts bag is purchased at this location during July, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“Our small nonprofit that provides affordable housing for adults on the (autism) spectrum, is grateful to Shaw’s for this fundraising opportunity,” said Katydid founder Anita Perkins. “This donation will help our Haverhill house with expenses, especially after such a difficult year.”
Founded in 2004, Katydid provides affordable housing for adults on the autism spectrum and guides families through the maze of adult services. Learn more about Katydid by visiting online at www.KatydidFoundation.org.
Andover nonprofit awards $200,000
Andover-based Invest in Others Charitable Foundation awarded $200,000 to eight charities as part of its second annual Grants for Change program, which provides critical funding to organizations that uplift underserved communities.
From college readiness and STEAM education to internship programs, the eight grant recipients provide life-changing opportunities to diverse constituencies, including Black, Hispanic, Asian American and Indigenous communities, as well as women and girls across the United States, from Oakland, Calif. to New York City. The grant recipients include: Change Happens! for Good Life Outcomes in Houston; Coleman A. Young II Educational Foundation for CAY2 Girls in STEM in Detroit; EDsnaps for STEAM City of Women Leadership Development in New York City; Girls Inspired and Ready to Lead, Inc. for Pathways to Career Leadership Program in Fairfax, Va.; Korean American Community Foundation-San Francisco for No Room for Hate in Oakland; Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group, Inc. for Post-Pandemic Economic Stability for Women of Color in Lake Worth, Fla.; Wine to Water for Indigenous Peoples & Nations Program from the Navajo Nation; Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation for Scholarships for Education in Milwaukee.
“To create lasting change, we must continue to invest in the most vulnerable among us, devoting resources that will uplift both individuals and entire communities,” said Megan McAuley, executive director and president of the foundation. “We are inspired by the financial industry’s commitment to advancing underrepresented communities, from the hundreds of financial advisors and other professionals who submitted applications on behalf of the charities they serve, to our sponsors and financial partners for their support and contributions.”
Andover woman named president of Nashua Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Nashua elected Elizabeth Covino, chief community relations officer at YMCA of Greater Nashua, to be president of the club. She assumed the position at the June 28 Changing of the Gavel ceremony held at Nashua Country Club.
Andover residents receive emeritus status at NECC
Two Andover residents received emeritus status at Northern Essex Community College’s commencement this year.
Gail Feigenbaum of Andover was named professor emerita of early childhood education. She joined the Early Childhood Education faculty in 1986 and served as coordinator of that program starting in 2001 before retiring in 2020. Under her leadership, the program expanded to include more evening, online and certificate courses. The program became more accessible, attracting a more diverse student body, especially including people already working in the field who are looking for credentials.
Marilyn McCarthy of Andover was named professor emerita of academic preparation. She began teaching reading, philosophy, logic and world religions at Northern Essex in 1998 and became a full-time faculty member in 2001 before retiring in 2020. She dedicated her career to giving her students the skills to become stronger readers.
Hospital welcomes new obstetrician
HAVERHILL — Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill announced it has welcomed a new OB, Dr. Hugo Castellanos Medez, who is accepting new patients.
For more information, contact Steward Medical Group Primary Care & Women’s Health of Haverhill at 62 Brown St., Suite 200, at 978-478-5058.
Youth Development Organization wins Cummings Foundation grant
LAWRENCE — The Youth Development Organization has been awarded a $50,000 grant each year for the next 10 years from the Cummings Foundation to support its after school and summer enrichment programs for Lawrence children. The money will also go toward a youth mentorship and leadership program, according to YDO’s Executive Director Mark Kampert.
“We are deeply honored to receive another transformational award from the Cummings Foundation,” Kampert said. “This grant acknowledges the tremendous potential among our YDO Kids to succeed and to one day come back to take on the mantle of leadership in Lawrence.”
Since 2006, YDO has served more than 400 students in grades 3 and up annually with STEM, performance, and fine arts programming.
Lawrence Teachers’ Union awards scholarships
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Teachers’ Union 1019 recently awarded scholarships of $1,500 each to graduating seniors, including several to members of children of union members.
This year’s recipients include Angel O. Pabon, the son of Lawrence High School teacher Angel Pabon, who graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy/LHS and will attend Northern Essex Community College; Aliana Disla, the daughter of Carmen Liiano and Kiblin Pichardo, who graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy and will attend Providence College; Nicholas Lucas, the son of Frost Middle School teacher Rob Lucas, who graduated from Sanborn Regional High School and will attend the University of New Hampshire; Cameron Lacroix, the son of Lawlor School teacher Jennifer Quinlan, who graduated from Salem (N.H.) High School and will attend UNH; Sophia Cruz, the daughter of Lawrence Public Schools Chief of Staff Maria Cruz, who graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy/LHS and will attend UMass Lowell; and Will O’Leary, who graduated from North Reading High School and will attend UNH.
Vendor space available for First Church of Christ September craft fair
HAVERHILL — Vendor space is available for the First Church of Christ’s Sept. 18 craft fair during the church’s fair held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Spaces are $35 for a 10’ x 10’ space and can be reserved by calling 978-374-1114. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Lunch, baked goods and raffles will be provided by the church during the fair.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The committee for the Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, and St. James High School classes of 1966 will hold a 55 year reunion in September. The committee is seeking information on missing classmates. Please submit postal or email addresses to Kathy O’Shea Bresnahan at kbres3@verizon.net to receive detailed information and an invitation.