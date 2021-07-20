COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The city's health department hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Thursday, July 22, starting at 11 a.m., distributing the Moderna vaccine along with limited doses of J&J. The first 25 people to register will be given a $25 Market Basket gift card. Registrations are accepted at www.vaxfinder.mass.gov.
Andover grandfather organizes blood drive
ANDOVER — The Red Cross will be at the Old Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to help an Andover grandfather spread the word about the current blood shortage.
Phil Liaboe's grandson James was diagnosed with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in July 2020 when he was 3-years-old. James is currently in remission, but he continues to have blood infusions to keep cancer at bay. Liaboe organized this blood drive to raise awareness of the impact of the nationwide blood shortage on many different kinds of patients: a young child with a rare blood disorder, a family member fighting cancer or a friend involved in a car accident.