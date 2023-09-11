NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover and Andover Public Schools are closed today, Monday, Sept. 11, due to the ongoing aftermath of the storm the region faced Friday, which has left communities with extensive power outages and debris on roads and sidewalks.
“While we have worked extremely hard since the storm to ensure our schools would be ready for tomorrow,” North Andover Superintendent Gregg Gilligan wrote Sunday night, “there are still too many areas around town that need attention.”
Andover Superintendent Magda Parvey said that many of the district’s schools are currently without power, with an “unclear timeline for restoration.”
“Several National Grid vehicles are causing road closures or blockages, which will make traveling for buses and families unsafe and sidewalk cleanup remains ongoing,” Parvey wrote Sunday night. “These blockages have also prevented public works crews access to clean up roads and sidewalks.”
Gilligan offered his appreciation for the work public safety, public work, custodians, police, fire, school and town employees are putting in to cope with the storm’s effects.
“We will give them another day to continue the clean-up and we will reassess conditions around town (Monday),” Gilligan wrote. “Until then, please stay safe.”
Police and fire departments scrambled on Friday to react to the storm, as streets flooded, trees toppled and utility poles split. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:35 p.m. Friday, warning residents to expect up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
“We appreciate the community’s understanding that the impacts from this storm, including power outages, will last multiple days,” said Andrew Flanagan, Andover’s town manager. “The duration of these impacts will be assessed as information becomes available."
National Grid reported at 11 a.m. Monday a total of 131 outages from Methuen to North Reading and Dracut to just past West Boxford. Around 1,580 customers are affected.
“Addressing the extensive level of damage street by street has been an arduous and time- consuming process,” said Tim Moore, vice president for electric operations for New England. “We want our customers to know that we have dedicated, hard-working crews who are out there continuing to work through the night and for as long as it takes to get our remaining customers restored as we head into the week.”
Town officials urged residents to be patient, given the challenges facing restoration crews struggling with yet another series of storm-related outages and road closures.
“I know that you all share my frustrations as we have continued to be negatively affected by multiple weather events over the past month,” said Melissa Rodrigues, town manager of North Andover. “We are actively working with National Grid and our partners at the state to have power restored to the Town.”
The Red Cross Shelter at the senior center, at 481 Sutton St., will remain open until further notice, according to North Andover announcements.
The Stevens Memorial Library, at 345 Main St., has regained power and is open for regular hours, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.
Access to the trails at the Stevens Estate, however, is closed.
In Andover, the town has a cooling and charging station at the Robb Senior Center, at 30 Whittier Court, and at the Memorial Hall Library, at 2 N. Main St.
The community is coming together to support businesses that were affected by the storm. Go Fund Me accounts have been set up for places like Good Day Café, at 19 High St. in North Andover.
Donations are being sought to help the Lindsay family at The Good Day Café and others get back on their feet and opened for business quickly.
“The Good Day Cafe & other businesses fell to the quick fast-moving, deluge of a rainstorm on Tuesday that flooded the entire Mill area on High Street in North Andover,” the Go Fund Me page reads. “They are completely shut down, under water and of course, no flood insurance.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.