METHUEN — Healthy aging involves a combination of adopting healthy habits and behaviors, staying involved in the community, using preventive services, managing health conditions, maintaining independence as well as maintaining meaningful personal relationships. Careful attention to all aspects can contribute to a healthy, productive and meaningful life.
The Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St, Methuen invites all on a journey to healthy aging for an exploration of a variety of health issues particularly important to seniors, with a focus on prevention and treatment. Everyone is encouraged to take charge of their own health and well-being – come learn all you can throughout the year at these free, informational sessions.
Join the center for the second event in its series at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Guest Speaker Dr. John Mallen, MD, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, will discuss general skin health including skin tags, skin cancer, sun damage, and how to protect and maintain skin health. All are invited.
GriefShare Program offered to community
KINGSTON — Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program held at First Congregational Church of Kingston.
GriefShare is held Tuesdays until Dec. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
GriefShare is a Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death. Each DVD session features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories, followed by small group discussion about the topics presented with workbook support. The workbook also provides a brief daily Bible study.
These sessions are open to any adult regardless of whether your experience is recent or not recent and there is no cost to participate. Also offered is a special one-day grief seminar: Surviving the Holidays, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Perkins at loony1973@yahoo.com or 603-642-7256. To watch a short video on the program go to kingstonfcc.org click on CARE, then GRIEFSHARE, or to register contact the churchoffice@kingstonfcc.org.
Trails and Sails events in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — Visit the Brocklebank Museum on Sunday Sept. 29, as part of the annual Essex County Trails and Sails weekend of free events. Tour the museum's gardens and see several new exhibits, including a rare 42-star American flag. Finish off the summer with a visit to 108 East Main St. and explore Essex County's heritage.
Chili cook off planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum will hold its 13th annual chili cook-off from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Organizers are looking for chili aficionados to compete and to sample.
Tasting and judging is from 6 to 8 p.m. Prizes for best individual, best business, best firehouse, police and EMS entry, and best restaurant.
The event will include mystery balloons, a silent auction, cash bar, food concession for non-chili lovers, and door prizes.
The museum is at 75 Kenoza Ave.
For tickets, for more information, or to download an entry form, visit online at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or call Cynthia Graham at 978-994-1854 or Patricia Graham at 978-835-1565.