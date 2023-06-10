BOSTON — Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. The event is set for Sunday, Oct. 1. Money raised supports all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Participants can choose from four distance options: 5K walk from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus; 10K walk from Newton; Half Marathon walk from Wellesley, and a Marathon Walk from Hopkinton. All participants will be treated to 10 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration.
The finish line has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood and will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.
Participants can also join the event by walking wherever they are most comfortable — in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home. Virtual programming and supporting materials will be available.
To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.
Dog adoption fees waived
METHUEN — In response to a nationwide spike in dog euthanasia, which jumped 39 percent last year, Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at Nevins will hold a series of adoption events on the second week of every summer month with the goal of placing 2,500 dogs by the fall.
From June 12-18, adoption fees will be waived for all large breed adult dogs (1 year and older). More information can be found at mspca.org/dogs.
Donations to offset the care of 140 dogs currently in the MSPCA’s care, where dog-specific housing is now at 90 percent capacity, can be made at mspca.org/dogcrisis. For more information call 978-687-7453.
Antique appraisal roadshow
GROVELAND — The Groveland Historical Society will host an antiques appraisal roadshow event Wednesday, June 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Washington Hall, 101 Washington St. Registration is not needed. Admission is $5 and you can bring a maximum of three items for a $5 per item fee.
Appraiser is Dan Meader, antique appraiser and director at John McInnis Auctioneers.
Poster exhibit at the Buttonwoods
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is hosting a Smithsonian poster exhibit titled “The Way Women Worked,” now through June 24. This exhibit features national historic trends in employment for women and connects them to Haverhill, highlighting local women. This exhibit is free and open during regular museum hours.
For more information visit buttonwoods.org.
Cookout for veterans
METHUEN — A free cookout for military veterans and their families will be held at Forest Lake on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and wear hats and T-shirts that show support for your branch of the service.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/VetCookout or by calling the city’s Veteran’s Office at 978-983-8585. The event is being held with support from the Methuen Fire Department.
Appraisal event planned
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host an appraisal event fundraiser titled “What’s It Worth” on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. Up to three items per person will be appraised for $10. First come, first served.
For more information visit buttonwoods.org.
