HAVERHILL — Emmaus Inc. will hold its 35th annual Cycle for Shelter on Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, 100 Elliott St.
Courses offered are 100 miles, 62 miles, 35 miles, a 15-mile family ride, and a virtual ride. Each attendee is asked to commit to raising $250 by Oct. 21, and if the amount isn’t reached, attendees agree to cover the remaining amount. Officially registered family teams will have a fundraising minimum of $500 per team.
Over the past 34 years, Cycle for Shelter has raised more than $2.2 million for Emmaus.
Funds raised support Emmaus programs that help families and individuals who are homeless rebuild their lives. On any given night, more than 350 adults and children call “Emmaus” home. Located in Haverhill, Emmaus programs assist more than 4,000 different people each year, including more than 2,300 children.
Ride in-person or virtually and raise money to help those in our community who are facing homelessness rebuild their lives.
Cycle for Shelter features a post-ride cookout and an opportunity to participate in training rides to prepare for the big day.
All riders get goodie bags and special fundraising incentives — raise $750 and get a free 2023 jersey; raise $1,989 and be inducted into the Founders Cycling Club/1989 Society. Virtual riders will receive a Cycle for Shelter 35th Anniversary gift and a goodie bag.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit online at tinyurl.com/4ckcfzbh.
Classic Car Show returns to Andover
ANDOVER — The New England Summer Classic Car Show will return to downtown Andover on Main Street for its second year on Thursday, July 27, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event is free to the public and is sponsored by the Andover Center for History & Culture.
Kids activity area at Old Town Hall, 20 Main St., includes CARS movie themed games, cornhole, a family scavenger hunt and mini car races.
The car show will include a 50/50 raffle and prizes, an auto detailing bucket; lottery ticket baskets; downtown Andover retail gift cards; framed prints; Oak & Iron goody basket and more. Winners do not need to be present to win.
Detroit native Tom Adams will discuss the history of the Ford Mustang (30-minute talks) at 4 and 6 p.m. at the History Center, 97 Main St. Proceeds from the show support local history programming and the mission of the History Center.
Councilor named to national board
LAWRENCE — City Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez has been named to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials.
“This significant step bestows upon me a great honor, allowing me to bring the understanding, experience, and dedication I have developed over the past decade as elected official councilor/school committee in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to the national stage,” said Rodriguez, who represents the city’s District D.
NALEO is a non-partisan leadership organization that represents over 7,000 Latino elected and appointed officials in the United States, and provides a platform to learn from the experiences, successes, and failures of other cities in managing municipal and community affairs.
This exchange of ideas will be invaluable for better understanding and effectively addressing the common challenges we face as a community with a high Latino population at a national level, Rodriguez said.
“My commitment is to use every opportunity to improve and enrich the lives of our beloved city of Lawrence and its Latino community. Together, we can build a brighter and more equitable future for all,” he said.
Nonprofits awarded humanities grants
LAWRENCE — Mass Humanities, the state’s leading funder of humanities programs, announced that 35 organizations from Cape Cod to the Berkshires will receive grants totaling over $1.2 million, marking the largest single grant line in the history of the organization.
The award recipients include the Bread & Roses Heritage Committee of Lawrence, which was awarded $40,000, and the Lawrence History Center, which was awarded $23,883.
The 2023 Staffing Recovery Grants deliver funding to nonprofit organizations to sustain and expand the hours of current staff or to hire new staff in order to create, restore and grow humanities programs across the state. Awards ranged between $16,000 and $40,000 and benefit organizations with budgets of $500,000 or less and five or fewer full-time equivalent employees.
“Grassroots humanities organizations drive positive change and a sense of belonging in Massachusetts communities,” said Brian Boyles, executive director of Mass Humanities.
Grant dollars reached every region of the state. Mass Humanities reports that 46% were first-time grantees, while 43% of organizations are led by people of color. The foundation targeted communities with high levels of poverty, providing 48% of funds to these areas.
To learn more about Mass Humanities grant opportunities, email grants@masshumanities.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.