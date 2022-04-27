More than half of the provisional ballots issued in Massachusetts for the 2020 statewide election were rejected, a datapoint that advocates say underscores why voters should be given the opportunity to register on Election Day.
Provisional ballots are provided to people who show up at the polls believing they are registered, but find out they are not on the list or have been listed incorrectly, according to Secretary of State William Galvin's office. Provisional ballots are sealed and kept separate from other ballots, and are counted only if a voter is determined to be registered. Otherwise, they are destroyed without being examined.
The Election Modernization Coalition said Wednesday that data from Galvin's office shows that 2,587 of the 4,323 provisional ballots issued in the 2020 statewide election were rejected. The coalition said most if not all of those voters could have cast regular ballots if Massachusetts allowed Election Day registration, with voters who find a problem with their registration able to newly register at the polling place and then vote.
"These are voters who planned to vote, took the time to show up, thought they were making a difference, and their votes were thrown out," ACLU of Massachusetts legislative director Gavi Wolfe said in a statement.
The coalition said more than 700 provisional ballots were rejected in Boston, 182 in Worcester and 149 in Lowell, while more than 75 percent of towns issued five or fewer provisional ballots.
The approach to Election Day registration is a key difference between House and Senate voting reform package (S 2554, H 4367). While the Senate bill authorizes it, the House version instead directs Galvin's office to study potential implementation of same-day registration and any associated costs.
