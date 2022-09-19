LAWRENCE — Five years ago, Juan "Manny" Gonzalez was among a group of local firefighters who went to Puerto Rico to help friends and relatives recover from Hurricane Maria.
On Sunday and Monday, Gonzalez was on the phone with his brothers and sisters as they dealt with devastation again following Hurricane Fiona.
"The mood is very down," said Gonzalez, explaining he felt his relatives were experiencing post-traumatic distress after Hurricane Maria in fall 2017.
The electricity is out, area bridges and roads flooded, and newly planted crops destroyed by Hurricane Fiona's wrath.
"In just a matter of hours, everything is gone again," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said he was happy to hear, at least by Monday afternoon, there had no been major loss of life in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory and home to 3.5 million people.
As she worked Monday in Lawrence, Julissa Nunez was trying to keep an eye on her relatives in the Dominican Republic.
One relative in Bonao reported heavy rain. With no power and flooding, the areas of Samana, Punta Cana, La Altagracia and Higuey were the hardest hit, she said.
Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out, and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.
Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region.
Forecasters said the storm threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain on Sunday and Monday, with up to 30 inches possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico.
“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
The storm washed away a bridge in the central mountain town of Utuado that police say was installed by the National Guard after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017.
Large landslides also were reported, with water rushing down big slabs of broken asphalt and into gullies.
Fiona was centered 45 miles south-southeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph on Sunday night, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph.
Fiona struck on the anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, which hit Puerto Rico 33 years ago as a Category 3 storm.
In 2017, after Hurricane Maria, Lawrence firefighters collected donations of everything from toothbrushes to soap to canned goods to ship to Puerto Rico.
In addition to collecting the goods, firefighters then raised $7,500 to ship the goods to Puerto Rico.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.
