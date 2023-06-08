DERRY — American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Southern New Hampshire organizers have planned an event for Saturday, June 17, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Pinkerton Academy track, 5 Pinkerton St.
The event raises money and awareness to support research, survivors and those still fighting cancer.
The day includes tributes to survivors and their families, along with special guests and activities.
For more information, visit relayforlife.org/SouthernNH.
New hours at transfer station
SANDOWN — The Sandown Transfer Station, 26 Depot Road, will change its hours starting on July 1.
The new hours on Sunday will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday and Saturday hours remain unchanged.
Synagogue hosts cemetery program
DERRY — Etz Hayim Synagogue will hold its “The Jewish Cemetery in the United States: A Path Toward Americanization” program on Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at the synagogue, 1 1/2 Hood Road.
Rabbi Joshua L. Segal, Emeritus Congregation Betenu in Amherst and author of “A Field Guide to Visiting a Jewish Cemetery: A Spiritual Journey Past, Present and Future” will speak about the evolution of cemetery history in the American Jewish Community.
The talk is in person and is free, but donations are encouraged. The presentation is part of Etz Hayim Synagogue’s Adult Continuing Education Program “Hot Topics and Cool Contemporary Stuff.”
For information, call 603-895-6120 or email Stephen Soreff at soreffs15@aol.com.
‘Soak Up the Rain’
KINGSTON — “Soak Up the Rain” is the topic of this year’s presentation at the annual membership meeting of the Kingston Lake (Great Pond) Association on Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane.
The presenter will be Lisa Loosigian from the Water Management Bureau of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Sciences.
There will be social time from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by the presentation from 7:30-8:30 p.m. including questions. This is a public meeting and everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Muriel Ingalls at 603-642-3156.
Water Park opened with a celebration
PORTSMOUTH — Water Country Water Park opened on Saturday, June 3, with opening weekend celebrations highlighting the park’s 40th anniversary, the two all-new water slide experiences, Hyperlight and a massive park-wide transformation.
For more information, visit WaterCountry.com.
Ordway Park July lineup
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Cable TV will return free Wednesday night concerts to Ordway Park, 599 Main St., beginning July 5.
All concerts begin at 6 p.m.
Musicians returning include Steve Blunt & Friends and The Last Duo. The Monadnock Bluegrass Band will also return on July 19 by popular demand. Winding up the July series will be first-time, rock cover band, Key Elements.
There is plenty of parking in three lots at the park.
For more information, call 603-560-5069.
