HAVERHILL — This year’s Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill benefitting the American Cancer Society takes place on the track at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and concluding at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. In past years the event was held in June, but repaving of the big parking lot closest to the track prompted a change to August. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend for multiple activities and raffles.
A team from the Haverhill Police Department will be walking the track and their fundraising efforts include selling one-of-a-kind limited edition cancer awareness patches for a $10 donation per patch to the American Cancer Society. The patches are available now until the event date in the dispatch center of the Haverhill Police Department, 40 Bailey Blvd., or anytime during the event at NECC. Cash or Venmo donations accepted.
If you cannot visit the police station please email Andrea Fogarty at afogarty@haverhillpolice.com and arrangements will be made for a patch.
This year’s Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill has already raised $53,673 as of June 26, with the majority, $42,335, raised by Rosie’s Riveters, led by Rose and James Flynn of Haverhill. The event’s goal is to raise $75,000 this year.
For more information, to donate to a team or to form your own team, visit online at tinyurl.com/mwtk3hxx.
Grand opening of metaphysical shop is Saturday
HAVERHILL — A joint grand opening for Witches Wonder, a metaphysical shop at 219 River St., along with the new office for Essex County Ghost Project will take place Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free talks by paranormal and cryptozoology experts are throughout the day. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with Dave McCullough of Team Squatchachusetts, a bigfoot/sasquatch research group. Local historian Tim Slavit will discuss the history of the Merrimack River from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A talk on paranormal research equipment is from 3 to 5 p.m. Psychic readings by Christi are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be free food and beverages. This event is free to the public. Donations will be accepted to support the restoration of the Hilldale Cemetery.
At 7 p.m., the gates of the “haunted” Hilldale Cemetery will open. A tour and paranormal investigation, $10 per person, will start at 7:30 p.m. Please bring cameras and recorders. Proceeds support the Hilldale Cemetery. In the event of rain, a metaphysical evening is at Witches Wonder. For more information contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807, or Christi at 978-331-6216.
Talk on Healing
NEWBURYPORT — Fujiko Signs, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present a talk titled “God’s-eye view of you!” on Thursday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.
Signs will be speaking to the audience live over video conference from Tokyo, Japan, and there will be time for questions from the audience. The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science.
“We will explore the relationship between prayer and healing and the universal divine truth that unites us,” said Signs. “We will talk about the practical understanding of God as ever-present love so we can make progress, unafraid like trusting children.”
The event is free, open to everyone in the region, and is sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist in Newburyport.
