LAWRENCE — The answer: Largest Lawrence Labor Day weekend event celebrates milestone with rendition of popular, long-running game show.
Question: “What is the Feast of the Three Saints Jeopardy?”
Yes. The 100th Feast of the Three Saints will include a Feast 100 Jeopardy game at 7 p.m. Thursday under the food tent next to 20 Common St.
Thursday night, before the feast’s official Friday opening, is usually reserved for members of the St. Alfio Society of Lawrence, which hosts the feast.
This year, Thursday night will be a soft opening, of sorts, with the Jeopardy game, emceed by Rich Padova, a history professor and interpreter at Lawrence Heritage State Park.
Padova says people will learn about the feast’s history in a familiar, fun venue.
“I am sharing knowledge about the society, the saints and honoring the saints,” he said.
The categories are Past Presidents, Feast Sponsors, Lives of the Saints, Holy Rosary Shrine (history of the church) and Time, Place and Money.
Society members are not allowed to be contestants. The contestants will be drawn from the general public, people who arrive to play or watch the game on Thursday night.
Feast Jeopardy will be decidedly homespun, with a single round and using a point system. Padova’s wife, Lori, will keep score.
While the contestants come up with the question to the Final Jeopardy answer, Padova may ask the audience to hum the familair Jeopardy jingle. “Do-do-do-do do-do do ... .”
Contestant prizes will include bottles of wine and Feast memorabilia from the nearby cultural tent.
Many households have for generations tuned into the evening trivia game show emceed for 37 season and more than 8,000 shows by Alex Trebek, who was still hosting up until his death in 2020.
