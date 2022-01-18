Service Day

Andover Girl Scout Troops 70400 and 82389 dropped off boxes of baked goods in Andover as part of the town’s Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In the front row, from left, are Sela Neissa, 7, Lila MacQuarrie, 7, Libby Oppenheim, 8, and Caroline Connolly, 7. In the second row, from left, are Louisa Neissa, 7, Lily Hamilton, 7, Scarlett Price, 7, Lily Nason, 7, and Elizabeth Castagna, 8, all of Troop 70400. In the back row are Charlotte Connolly, 10, and Anna Oppenheim, 9, of Troop 82389. This marks the 27th anniversary of the Day of Service.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

ANDOVER — “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”

That’s a question posed by the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose life was celebrated with a holiday Monday.

King would have celebrated his 93rd birthday over the weekend. He was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.

In Andover, the holiday is seen as a day of service to help others. Events this year were canceled due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and frigid weather.

First thing Monday morning, though, Girl Scouts dropped off baked goods – cookies, brownies and muffins – at Jennifer Pulsifer’s home on Powers Road.

The baked goods were then delivered to folks in need throughout the community.

The Service Day coordinators stressed that good deeds not only be done on the MLK holiday.

“What’s most important is the act of giving back to others,” they said.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you