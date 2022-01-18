ANDOVER — “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”
That’s a question posed by the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose life was celebrated with a holiday Monday.
King would have celebrated his 93rd birthday over the weekend. He was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
In Andover, the holiday is seen as a day of service to help others. Events this year were canceled due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and frigid weather.
First thing Monday morning, though, Girl Scouts dropped off baked goods – cookies, brownies and muffins – at Jennifer Pulsifer’s home on Powers Road.
The baked goods were then delivered to folks in need throughout the community.
The Service Day coordinators stressed that good deeds not only be done on the MLK holiday.
“What’s most important is the act of giving back to others,” they said.