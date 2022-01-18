Andover Girl Scout Troops 70400 and 82389 dropped off boxes of baked goods in Andover as part of the town’s Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In the front row, from left, are Sela Neissa, 7, Lila MacQuarrie, 7, Libby Oppenheim, 8, and Caroline Connolly, 7. In the second row, from left, are Louisa Neissa, 7, Lily Hamilton, 7, Scarlett Price, 7, Lily Nason, 7, and Elizabeth Castagna, 8, all of Troop 70400. In the back row are Charlotte Connolly, 10, and Anna Oppenheim, 9, of Troop 82389. This marks the 27th anniversary of the Day of Service.