A ceremony marking the annual Day of Remembrance for Murdered Victims in the Merrimack Valley was held Saturday at The Center in Lawrence. Lee Fickenworth organized and hosted the event. Her son, Gabriel Gonzalez Jr., 18, was shot and killed in Lawrence in 2009. The names of Gonzalez and the other victims were read aloud during the ceremony.
centerpiece
Remembering the victims
