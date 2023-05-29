Memorial Day in the Merrimack Valley was a solemn but celebratory occasion Monday as both young and old gathered at community observances and parades to recognize those who sacrificed for their country while also ushering in the unofficial start of summer. There was a lot of red, white and blue as veterans, active service members, Scout troops, school band members and others marched in town parades on what turned out to be a warm, sunny day. Parades stepped off in North Andover, Andover and Methuen, among other area communities, while traditional observances were held at monuments and cemeteries throughout the region. In Lawrence, old photographs of four Army chaplains from World War II were placed in empty chairs at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Cemetery as they were honored for giving up their life jackets on a sinking ship in 1943 so that others might live.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you