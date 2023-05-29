Memorial Day in the Merrimack Valley was a solemn but celebratory occasion Monday as both young and old gathered at community observances and parades to recognize those who sacrificed for their country while also ushering in the unofficial start of summer. There was a lot of red, white and blue as veterans, active service members, Scout troops, school band members and others marched in town parades on what turned out to be a warm, sunny day. Parades stepped off in North Andover, Andover and Methuen, among other area communities, while traditional observances were held at monuments and cemeteries throughout the region. In Lawrence, old photographs of four Army chaplains from World War II were placed in empty chairs at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Cemetery as they were honored for giving up their life jackets on a sinking ship in 1943 so that others might live.
centerpiece
Remembering those who served
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Joseph's Trattoria transformation plan to include added wetland protections
- On a fast track: Haverhill High junior heads for BC as pre-med student
- Man faces charges after car plunges into river
- Haverhill man denied bail for gun play in Lawrence
- Derry community mourns business owner killed in shooting
- Parades, ceremonies set for Memorial Day
- Haverhill pastor shot, killed in Dorchester
- Town lawyer's retirement brings about changes
- Middleton man sentenced for threats
- Ciampa and NECC ... a love story: How local product became a D1 prospect
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.