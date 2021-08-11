Repeal of fireworks ban eyed for ballot

BOSTON — In the only state where consumer fireworks are still illegal, revelers travel over the border to buy skyrockets, spinners and sparklers.
Supporters of lifting the decades-old restrictions against fireworks in Massachusetts have filed bills on Beacon Hill every legislative session for years, but they haven’t gained much traction.
Now, they plan to take their campaign to voters.
A proposal to authorize fireworks sales was among 30 proposed referendums submitted to the attorney general’s office for consideration last week.
Supporters point to the fact that Massachusetts has become an outlier while many residents clamor for fireworks from New Hampshire and elsewhere.
“People are already buying fireworks in other states, and this would be a good opportunity for Massachusetts to regulate it and make it safer,” said Diana Holmes, an Attleboro city councilor who organized the ballot initiative. “It would also be an opportunity for the state to create jobs and bring in some money.”
State law prohibits sales of fireworks and makes it illegal for consumers to possess them. Fines range from $100 to $1,000, and some offenses include the threat of jail time. Police are authorized to confiscate the items.
Despite that, many communities host Fourth of July fireworks displays that are overseen by hired professionals.
Holmes’ proposal calls for the creation of a state commission of fire officials and industry experts to set regulations for fireworks sales, including what kinds would be allowed and where they can be sold.
With many people stuck at home during the pandemic, fireworks sales in other states skyrocketed to more than $1.9 billion last year, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. That was nearly double the previous year’s sales.
If the ballot question is certified, supporters still have numerous hurdles to clear, including gathering about 80,000 signatures of registered voters by Nov. 17.
A similar proposal was pitched for the 2016 ballot but Attorney General Maura Healey’s office refused to certify the language of the referendum because it would have repealed portions of a law regulating the sale of explosives.
Holmes said organizers addressed those concerns in their latest proposal, which they modeled after a successful referendum to legalize recreational marijuana.
She said the initiative is picking up support from the fireworks industry, which is eager to expand into a potentially lucrative new market.
Fire chiefs have voiced opposition to easing the state’s ban, saying it would increase fires, burns and other pyrotechnic-related injuries.
But supporters say the fact that 49 other states and Washington, D.C., allow some form of fireworks sales proves they can be safely regulated.
Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, has filed bills over the years to legalize sparklers and other fireworks. He said he supports putting the question to voters.
He said the state can set age limits and other restrictions to ensure that fireworks are used responsibly.
“Every day, people are going up to New Hampshire to buy fireworks and bringing them back to Massachusetts to light them off — they’re already doing it and we’re losing out on the potential revenue,” he said. “The people of Massachusetts clearly want fireworks, so let’s put it to a vote.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.