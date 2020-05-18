PELHAM — When students and parents receive report cards for the last quarter of the academic year, they'll see a different grading system.
The Pelham School Board has decided to move to a different form of grading for the last quarter for middle school and high school report cards. The cards will denote if a student "met competency" (MC) in a subject or was "not competent yet" (NCY).
The new grading system comes as teachers are remotely educating students because schools are closed due to the coronavirus crisis. School officials gathered staff remotely late last week to discuss the issue and answer questions from parents.
High school English teacher Krista Day talked about her views on the grading as both a teacher and a parent of three students in the school district.
"My suggestion is that students — and I tell my own children this myself as well — ... do your best," Day said. "Do your work. If you are struggling, don't give up, keep trying. This grading policy is not going to hurt you at all. And it allows you to make mistakes and still meet the learning expectations."
She suggested students who struggle reach out to teachers for help.
"Let them know what your goal is, what you want out of this class, what you can demonstrate with your learning, and ask them what you need to do because you really want to pass," she said.
The grading system is designed for "putting the focus on learning expectations," Day said.
School Superintendent Bill Furbish said the remote learning grading policy was adopted with much teacher input. Feedback from teachers to students is more important than the grading system itself because that feedback will allow students to improve academically, he said.
Other area school districts have also moved to different grading systems for periods of study that featured remote learning.
In Salem, a "Met" or "Not Met" will appear on middle and high school report cards at the end of the semester, reflecting whether or not students achieved expectations in a particular subject, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said. Salem High School students will receive year-end letter grades, however, as will students at Pelham High.
"They will still earn a (letter) grade at the end of the last quarter (for the entire year) through a combination of the 'not met' or 'met' and previous grades," Delahanty said.
Delahanty said that when the decision was made to adopt the competency grading system due to online learning, there were criticisms that students might not work as hard as they otherwise would. The new grading system, however, was the best decision for the school district as a whole as students deal with the remote method of learning, he said.
Pinkerton Academy in Derry and Haverhill public schools have also moved to competency-based grading for the final quarter of the academic year because that quarter required remote learning.