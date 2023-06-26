BOSTON — Massachusetts environmental officials are pushing to reduce greenhouse gases from residential properties to help meet ambitious climate change goals, including proposals to build 'net-zero' emissions buildings.
But a new construction industry report argues the price tag for making houses greener could put the cost of home ownership out of reach for many buyers.
The report by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts found that the state's new net-zero building codes are likely to increase the cost of home construction by 1.8 percent to 3.8 percent, adding another $10,000 to $23,000 to the median cost of a single-family home.
Without state incentives or financial support that could put home ownership "out of reach" for anywhere between 15,000 and 33,000 households in the state, the report's authors noted.
The study, which was produced by researchers at the Massachusett Institute for Technology's Center for Real Estate and Wentworth Institute of Technology, also estimated a 2.4 percent rise in construction costs for large multifamily buildings based on the updated stretch codes.
"The increased energy efficiency of homes will potentially offset some of the increase in construction costs, but not all," the report's authors wrote. "Some of the increased construction costs will be passed on to homebuyers and renters, while some will be absorbed by builders in the form of reduced profit margins."
Jeffrey Brem, the association's president, said the report shows the state needs to balance affordability with climate change as it creates housing and environmental policies.
"Our policymakers must avoid tilting too far in one direction to the detriment of the other," he said. "Legislative and regulatory efforts at the state and local levels should be geared toward accelerating the construction of housing that is more energy-efficient but also more equitable, more attainable and more affordable to a larger pool of Massachusetts residents."
Among the many obstacles home builders face in building energy-efficient homes include land use restrictions and permit delays, lack of access to financial incentives and limited experience in green building techniques, as well as insufficient valuation by realtors, appraisers and lenders.
Massachusetts is seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of its broader plan to reach net zero emissions over 1990 levels by 2050. Overall, the building sector is responsible for about a quarter of the state’s excess carbon emissions.
The state’s Clean Energy and Climate Plan calls for a 49 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from residential electricity and heating by 2030, and a 95 percent reduction by 2050.
Meanwhile, state leaders are scrambling to build more affordable homes amid a housing crunch economists say is driving up prices further, fueling an exodus of residents and hammering the state’s economic competitiveness.
Massachusetts already has some of the highest housing costs in the nation, with the median price for a single-family home in the Greater Boston area hitting a record of $900,000 in May. The building industry report suggests those prices will rise even higher under net-zero building codes.
The report's authors make several recommendations for balancing the dual challenges of housing production and climate change adaptation, including creating a new property tax exemption for highly energy-efficient housing and passing "urgently needed" legislation to address local zoning barriers.
"There are many opportunities to simultaneously reduce carbon emissions associated with the building sector and improve housing affordability at the same time, as suggested below," they wrote. "It is essential to ensure that decarbonization happens in ways that support low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color in the commonwealth who face pressing issues of housing instability and housing cost burdens."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
