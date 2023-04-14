BOSTON — The Healey administration is pledging to reduce wait times for psychiatric beds to 30 days amid a growing backlog of referrals that has hundreds of patients still "boarding" in hospital emergency rooms.
A new report issued by the state Department of Mental Health outlines Healey's plans to reduce wait times for patients seeking discharge from acute psychiatric hospitals and units to 30 days following authorization and approval.
The report said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated demand for mental health services that has not been matched by changes in capacity at psychiatric facilities, which has "drastically" reduced to accept mental health referrals from acute care settings.
From 2015 to 2021, annual admissions from acute settings declined by 72%, according to the report. As a result, the wait time for inpatient care increased from 35 days to 293 days.
Complicating the issue is data showing that people are seeking treatment for serious mental illnesses that require longer periods of time in acute care.
The average length of treatment required in a state-run long-term inpatient facility increased from 300 days in 2015 to 424 days in 2021, the agency said.
That impacts the agency's ability to admit new patients to its inpatient facilities is also impacted by “downstream” system capacity, the report noted. The increased demand creates high demand for residential and community placements, which are also in short supply, the report's authors noted.
"Because clients are engaged in residential and community care for much longer periods of time than inpatient care, every new inpatient bed must be matched by a several fold increase in community placements to ensure timely discharge," the report noted. "Without this parallel investment, wait times to access care will continue to climb."
The agency said its plan to reduce wait times calls for increasing inpatient capacity by adding 65 new inpatient beds, while adding 500 placements in group living community-based settings and 270 rental assistance and clinical outreach placements.
Because of a shortage of housing, the agency estimates the plan would cost anywhere between $40 million and $90 million, depending on the location.
"Not only does securing the financial support required for housing development take time, but time is needed to identify and develop new residential settings," the agency wrote.
The report also pointed out that the problem has been exacerbated by chronic staffing shortages in mental health facilities. Under state and federal healthcare guidelines, hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough professional staff to oversee them.
Beacon Hill has already taken a number of steps aimed at addressing a "mental health crisis" that experts say was exacerbated by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic.
A bill signed into law last year by then-Gov. Charlie Baker seeks to expand behavioral health services by requiring insurers to cover annual mental health exams, similar to wellness checks, and cover same-day psychiatric and emergency stabilization care.
State leaders have also made a commitment to spend sizable amounts of money to improve mental health coverage and care.
In 2021, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand mental health care and reduce boarding of psychiatric patients.
Gov. Maura Healey, who took office in January, also pledged to provide more funding and resources to expand the number of available beds and provide more incentives to alleviate the workforce shortage.
Despite the efforts, hundreds of patients face sometimes long waits to find available beds in psychiatric facilities.
As of last week 615 individuals, including 121 children, were being boarded in 51 hospitals awaiting mental health services, according to a weekly tally by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
Locally, hospitals in the north of Boston region reported the third-largest number of boarders, with an estimated 109 patients waiting to be transferred.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
