BOSTON — The state's Medicaid program paid out thousands of dollars in claims for medical alert systems to nearly 200 dead people over a four-year period, according to a new report.
The report, released by state Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro's office, found that between 2017 and 2021 MassHealth paid nearly $17,500 in claims for personal emergency response systems more than 30 days after the recipient's listed date of death.
The IG's review found that overall MassHealth managed the personal alert system "effectively" but found 785 instances in which the service provider continued to bill the agency after the MassHealth member died, resulting in overpayments.
"MassHealth should work to recoup those funds and should update its claims system to identify claims for emergency response systems that providers submit more than 30 days after a member’s death," Shapiro wrote.
The IG's report noted that the personal emergency response service ends when a member dies, but the monthly payments are not prorated.
The IG's report found 258 instances in 2021 where providers charged MassHealth through managed care organizations for more than 12 months in a billing cycle, costing $91,725. The report suggested that managed care organizations lack adequate safeguards to identify over-billing.
"MassHealth should provide greater oversight to these organizations to ensure they only pay for 12 claims a year for each member," Shapiro wrote. "In addition, MassHealth should work with the managed care organizations to recoup the overpayments the Office identified."
MassHealth covers the cost of personal emergency systems for members with medical conditions that "cause significant functional limitations or incapacitation" or who lack access to other electronic summoning devices, such as mobile phones.
The medical alert system is connected to a subscriber’s landline telephone and can be used to summon assistance during an emergency. The monitoring system is operated by live operators, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
From 2017 to 2021, MassHealth paid more than $2.1 million for about 95,000 fee-for-service claims for the medical alert systems, according to the IG's report.
To be sure, the payouts to deceased individuals through the emergency systems pale by comparison to the overall number of claims MassHealth has paid out to dead individuals over the past four years, as highlighted by previous reports.
A report released last year by then-Inspector General Glenn Cunha found that between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2020 MassHealth paid an estimated $6.4 million in medical claims to 2,698 members after their listed date of death.
Many of the deaths had occurred prior to 2017 and some dated back as far as 1953, the IG's office noted in the March 2022 report.
MassHealth is funded by the state and federal governments and serves more than 2.3 million low-income people — more than one-fifth of the state’s population.
Health care coverage is one of the state's biggest expenses. Medicaid costs have doubled in the past decade and now account for nearly 40% of state spending.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
