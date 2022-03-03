BOSTON — The state’s Medicaid program paid out an estimated $6.4 million in claims to nearly 2,700 dead people over a four-year period, according to a new report.
The report, released by state Inspector General Glenn Cunha’s office, found that between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2020 MassHealth paid 2,698 members claims after their listed date of death. Many of the deaths had occurred prior to 2017 and some dated back as far as 1953, Cunha’s office noted in the report.
All told, MassHealth paid at least 32,702 individual claims to dead people over that four-year period, costing the state’s taxpayers $6.4 million, according to the report.
The IG’s office said its review found about 2.9% of those claims were processed on the first day after a decedent’s date of death and 29% within the first year.
The agency’s review found that the number of claims paid past the date of death decreased every year from 2017 to 2019, but that the number and cost of claims “increased significantly” in 2020.
Cunha said the agency was reducing the number of claims paid to dead people until 2020, and said it isn’t exactly clear why there was a spike.
“It is possible that it may be due to COVID-related factors such as potentially more overall deaths,” he wrote.
Cunha noted that MassHealth receives eligibility data – including dates of death – from external agencies that it has no control over.
“Nevertheless, MassHealth needs to identify a solution to remove erroneous dates of death from its claims system and ensure that it is not paying claims for members who are deceased,” he wrote.
MassHealth has been given a list of the names of deceased individuals to remove from its automated billing system, Cunha wrote. He said the state agency should “review this information, correct any eligibility errors and recover all payments that it should not have made.”
The IG’s office said MassHealth should refer providers “that appear to be engaging in fraudulent billing” to the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division for review.
MassHealth is funded by the state and federal governments and serves more than 1.9 million low-income people — more than one-fifth of the state’s population.
Health care coverage is one of the state’s biggest expenses. Medicaid costs have doubled in the past decade and now account for nearly 40% of state spending.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.