LAWRENCE — State police said they found a loaded handgun and arrested three young men from Lawrence after their car was stopped for an inspection sticker violation and a broken brake light, according to a police report.
Troopers assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team saw a 2007 Hyundai Sonata traveling on Hampshire Street with an inspection sticker violation and an inoperable brake light around 8 p.m. Friday, the report said.
When the troopers stopped the car, two passengers immediately got out of the vehicle and tried to walk away, the report said. Troopers ordered them back in the car, according to the report.
An open container of alcohol was seen in the car and troopers later found a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 Special handgun, according to the report.
Elvis Adiel Trujillo, 21, Jose Rodriguez-Herrera, 23, and Robert Severino, 19, were all arrest and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition without an FID card, according to state police.
Trujillo was also charged with trafficking fentanyl after 11 grams of the substance was found on him, police said. He was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and an open alcohol container violation, according to state police.
Rodriguez-Herrera was also cited for an inspection sticker violation and a brake light violation, state police said.
Bail was sent at $100,000 for Rodriguez-Herrera and Trujillo and $25,000 for Severino. All three spent the weekend in Middleton Jail pending arraignments Monday in Lawrence District Court.
