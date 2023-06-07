BOSTON — More than 40 quasi-governmental agencies from Zoo New England to the MBTA's pension board receive tens of millions of dollars a year in taxpayer money from the state to fund their operations and pay workers.
But details about how that money is spent are often shrouded in secrecy, because unlike most state departments and agencies they aren't required to disclose their payroll and other financial information to the public.
Good government groups have pushed for years to require those groups to make the information available, but the efforts to have failed to gain traction despite other reforms to the state's public records laws.
Republican lawmakers have filed a new proposal that would require these quasi-government agencies, including those operating public pension systems, to provide payroll information to the state Comptroller's office to be included on a public website.
"There's an entire segment of folks who are being compensated, at least partially, with state funds but that information isn't visible to the public. It's a real blind spot," said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, the bill's primary sponsor. "What we're trying to do is ensure fairness and transparency."
The Senate's GOP minority proposed a similar plan as an amendment to the $56 billion state budget, but the move was rejected by Democrats who control the chamber. The Senate has adopted versions of the plan in previous budget cycles, but they failed to make it into the final spending plans.
Tarr says he believes the issue is important enough to merit a standalone bill, and will be urging his Democratic legislative colleagues to support the plan.
Open government groups say the lack of public disclosure rules for quasi-governmental agencies is yet another example of the Beacon Hill's secretive government, which has led transparency groups to consistently label the state's First Amendment protections the weakest in the nation.
Massachusetts is the only state in the country where the governor’s office, the Legislature and the judiciary all claim they are exempt from public records law.
The state’s public records law was overhauled in 2016 to improve citizen access to information and make it harder for state and local government to hide information. But the Legislature left its own exemption intact, as well as those for the governor’s office and courts.
Such exemptions mean the state’s top elected officials can do much of their work behind closed doors.
The state's payroll costs have been growing year-over-year since 2010, surging to more than $9 billion in 2022, records from the Comptroller’s Office show. Overtime expenses were one of the biggest drivers, costing taxpayers nearly $551 million last year — a 7.5 percent increase over 2021.
More than 1,000 state employees — university administrators, athletic coaches, judges, district attorneys, police officials and professors — earned more than then-Gov. Charlie Baker, who was paid $185,000 in 2022, according to payroll figures.
While the comptroller's office notes that some quasi-governmental agencies "voluntarily" disclose their payroll information to the state, lawmakers and advocates say a sizable chunk of those organizations don't turn it over.
A 2010 report by the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group found most of the state's quasi-public entities operate largely under the radar and fail to disclose basic information about their spending and revenues.
"These groups are doing a lot of good, but they also get a lot of money from the state," said Deirdre Cummings, MassPIRGs legislative director. "We think that they should be required to disclose their information."
The Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank, is also among those arguing that the payroll records of quasi-governmental agencies should be revealed.
"It’s outrageous that these agencies seek to avoid public scrutiny and shield salary information in a cloak of darkness," said Mary Connaughton, Pioneer’s director of government transparency. "The public should rightfully ask the question, 'what is it they are trying to hide?' While transparency engenders public trust, opacity threatens it."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
