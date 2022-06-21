BOSTON -- Republican lawmakers are making another push to put the brakes on the state's gas tax to help ease impact of skyrocketing fuel costs.
In a letter to Democratic legislative leaders, a group of mostly Republican legislators calls for suspending the 24-cent-per-gallon gas tax as part of a relief package that is expected to be taken up before the end of the session.
"Despite efforts to thwart the effects of outrageous prices at the pump, we have failed to act," the lawmakers wrote. "We have failed to step down from Beacon Hill to consider the realities of those we have promised to represent."
The proposal is similar to one floated by Republicans as part of the $50 billion state budget for the next fiscal year. The Democratic-controlled Legislature has so far declined to take up the plan, saying it would affect the state's bond rating while providing minimal relief for motorists.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said the GOP’s plan would "backfill" the projected loss of gas tax revenue with state surplus revenue. He said the state is flush with surplus revenue amid record high tax collections and can afford to cover the estimated $300 million to $400 million loss to the state's coffers.
"State revenues are wildly exceeding what we need to operate and the resources are present to support tax relief for those who work hard every day to pay the bills of state government," the Gloucester Republican said. "Gas prices impact those families with the lowest incomes the most -- but they are a burden for all of us."
The renewed push for a gas tax holiday comes as President Joe Biden said Monday he is considering a temporary pause in the 18.3-cent-per-gallon federal tax, a move that requires congressional approval.
Speaking to reporters in Delaware, the Democrat said a federal gas tax holiday is one of the options that his administration is weighing to provide relief for inflation-wary consumers as the price of gas hovers at just under $5-per gallon nationally.
In recent months, several states -- including Connecticut and New York -- have imposed temporary gas tax holidays.
"Because these states border our own, the impact is felt by those driving across state lines to purchase gas and the Massachusetts gas station owners trying to keep business local," they wrote. "Relief at the pump would mean constituents can continue to resume normal life after two years of anything but normal."
A perfect storm of supply chain disruptions, 40-year high inflation levels and Russia's war in Ukraine are behind the cost increases.
Biden has been critical of oil companies, claiming they are reaping profits when consumers are feeling the crunch, along with that of inflation.
Gas prices in Massachusetts were averaging about $4.96 per gallon this week, compared to $2.95 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association of the Northeast’s weekly survey of gas stations.
Massachusetts drivers pay a total of 44.9 cents per gallon in gasoline taxes, including state and federal taxes, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
