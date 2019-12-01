LAWRENCE - Four people were rescued Sunday night when a car went off the road and landed in the North Canal behind the former Lawton's hot dog building adjacent to Broadway, according to firefighters.
One person was pulled from the frigid water by bystanders. Three others were rescued by Lawrence firefighters who donned specialized ice survival suits and went into the Canal at Franklin Street, said Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis.
McInnis said seven firefighters, in the survival suits, went into the canal and helped three people who appeared to be in their 20s.
The firefighters assisted them to safety using ground ladders that were lowered into the canal, McInnis said.
None of the four were seriously injured but they were exposed to the icy water. They were transported by ambulance by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics to be checked for hypothermia or other possible injuries, McInnis said.
"It was another good job by the Lawrence Fire Department," said McInnis.
McInnis said the car was left in the canal, submerged in roughly 6 feet of water. He believed the vehicle would be left there overnight.
"It's too dangerous to get it out now," said McInnis, noting the ongoing storm.
The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately available Saturday night.