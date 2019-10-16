Research essential in choosing care facility

Wakefield, RI - Roger E. Cowley, Jr., Lt. Commander USCG (Ret.), 83, of Wakefield, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was the husband of Mary E. (Smith) Cowley for 63 years. Born in Wiscasset, Maine, the son of the late Roger and Beatrice (Colwell) Cowley. Mr. Cowley served as a L…