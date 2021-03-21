Research reveals safety of COVID-19 vaccines    

MADELINE HUGHES/File photoAndover School Nurse Lori Brown administers a vaccine Feb. 17 to a senior citizen at Andover High's field house. A study in which researchers surveyed more than 50,000 employees at Mass General Brigham health care system, all of whom were fully vaccinated, revealed that only 1,365 patients — about 2.1% — reported side effects such as fatigue or pain near the site of the injection.