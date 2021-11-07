While much of the prevention and treatment efforts around gambling are geared towards people already experiencing problems, new research from the Mass. Gaming Commission suggests that more resources should be put towards the prevention of gambling-related harms in the first place.
Led by Rachel Volberg, the UMass Amherst researcher behind the comprehensive study known as the Social and Economic Impacts of Gambling in Massachusetts (SEIGMA), the commission's researchers recently focused on "the prevention paradox," when the majority of cases of something -- gambling-related harms in this case -- actually stem from lower-risk groups instead of from the populations at higher risk.
"So the paradox is that more harm in the aggregate is suffered by the low-risk gambling population, even though individually people in the high-risk population suffer the greatest amount of harm per individual," Research Manager Marie-Claire Flores Pajot said Thursday as she presented the findings to the Gaming Commission. "So the goal of this study was to see whether the prevention paradox in relation to gambling harm holds up in the Massachusetts context. And so understanding how gambling harm is attributed in the Massachusetts population will help focus prevention efforts in order to have the largest overall impact."
Researchers found that about 70 percent of all gambling harms in Massachusetts -- things like financial stress from gambling, gambling that affects personal relationships and illegal activity -- occur in the low-risk population largely due to the fact that the low-risk population is far larger than the high-risk population.
"While the Massachusetts Gambling Impact Cohort (MAGIC) study suggested that the focus of prevention and treatment efforts should be on individuals currently experiencing gambling problems, the Prevention Paradox results indicate that such efforts must be counterbalanced by ongoing prevention efforts aimed at individuals not yet experiencing problems," researchers wrote in a snapshot of their work. "This is due to the fact that while individual harms may be less severe, the majority of the total sum of those individual harms is still found in the general population."
The study also found "high rates of financial harms and health harms" among regular gamblers in Massachusetts, which the research team said highlights "the importance of raising awareness about gambling-related harm and educating the community about the extent of gambling harm among regular gamblers."