Resident: Mystery gadget lit up Kingston property

KINGSTON –– Police were alerted to a mysterious flame that parachuted onto a family’s 7-acre property early Wednesday, emitting enough light to spook nine horses, the family dog, and household members, they said.
Kelsey Robertson, 26, and her father, Dave Robertson, noticed something was off on Frontage Road about 7:30 a.m., she recalled Wednesday evening.
“I heard my dog barking, which is pretty unusual,” she said. “He’s quiet. But I figured maybe the mailman or the paper person was here and caught him off guard.”
When she went outside to the barn, intending to let out and feed horses there, they were unusually hesitant.
“It’s like they slammed on the brakes and did not want to go out of their stalls,” Kelsey Robertson said. "I was confused."
Back inside, her father knew why –– the same thing had scared him, too.
He said the sky lit up while he watched early-morning television. A few passing drivers pulled their cars into the driveway with half-hearted curiosity before quickly taking off.
Dave Robertson located a white parachute secured to a flare. It was small enough to pick up one-handed.
“He said the whole property lit up like it was on fire or something blew up in the yard,” his daughter said, admitting she missed the spectacle.
Social media was aglow with theories and similar sightings in a matching timeframe. Many believed they saw a meteor crash on their morning commute, an unlikely occurrence, according to Robert Lunsford of the nonprofit American Meteor Society.
He said 44 alleged fireball sightings were reported to the organization overnight and into early morning, none of which occurred in Southern New Hampshire. The closest was nearly 70 miles south, in Canton, Massachusetts, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
If the Kingston sighting was a meteor that happened to go unreported, spectators would not have seen it fizzle to the ground.
“This is purely perspective as meteors are not visible during the last portion of their flight," Lunsford said.
Still, unanswered questions remain.
“We have no idea where it came from or what it is,” Kelsey Robertson said.
Her dad delivered the contraption to Kingston police, who told him they would investigate. Chief Donald Briggs was not available to comment before press time.
The Robertsons are thankful the mystery gadget landed far enough –– a football field’s length –– from the hay-filled barn, which would have ignited quickly and harmed the horses.