PLAISTOW — Even though industrial rental equipment company ProQuip was approved to build in the current Sanborn's Candies location at 143 Plaistow Road, neighbors are still voicing their concerns.
At a Monday night meeting with state and local officials to hear the concerns of residents, Richard and Sanaz Anthony noted that endangered species could be found in the wetlands on the property outside of ProQuip's delineated area in their application.
Officials attending the 90-minute meeting at Town Hall included Department of Environmental Services Assistant Commissioner Clark Freise, Fish & Game Executive Director Glenn Normandeau, state Rep. Mark Pearson and Town Manager Mark Pearson, Planning Board Chair Tim Moore and about 15 members of the public.
Sanaz Anthony said a group of citizens will be filing an appeal to the Superior Court on Friday, regarding the zoning board's decision to approve ProQuip's plans to build at the site.
One of the reasons for the appeal is Sanborn’s Candies lot is zoned for commercial use. Anthony points out that ProQuip’s current location on Old Road in Plaistow is zoned industrial and many residents felt that the information was not well-known and made public to be debated, many residents said.
"The issue of a company with a heavy equipment holding yard moving from an Industrial 1 zone to a Commercial 1 zone was not debated because the determination was concealed," Douglas Meteisis said at an earlier April meeting.
The Anthony's "Milton Cat's plans will destroy our water shed" presentation by placing emphasis on the fact that the residents of more than 100 houses still do not know what will be in the water that is being returned to their drinking supply.
Richard Anthony said although they were told to trust ProQuip's technology to clean the water, "we're living in the town and frankly, we don't trust the system," he said.
Freise said the DES was contacted by the governor's office about endangered species in the wetlands that was not given to them in the permit. Freise replied that the DES deals with only the alteration of terrain permit — a required permit when a project will disturb more than 100,000 square feet of land — and the wetlands permit — required when wetlands are being permanently or temporarily impacted.
After DES sent out two inspectors, where the wetlands were on the property, Freise said ProQuip's plans remain entirely outside of the wetlands. Due to this, the only permit in this case the DES is looking at is the alteration of terrain.
"If they are impacting wetlands, they have to have a wetlands permit," Freise said, who mentioned there is no impact to the wetlands either temporarily or permanently.
A neighbor noted that a road through the property usually has a deep wet hole that dries out in the spring. In that area, Kevin McCurley has seen spotted salamanders and and grey tree frogs.
"Just because an area fills with water doesn't make it a vernal pool," Freise said, noting that ProQuip has moved back further, and that if their actions meet compliance, DES grants the permit.
Other issues, such as ProQuip's treating storm water, washer fluid and hydraulic liquids leaking into the ground, and contaminated water were brought up by the Anthonys.
Freise responded that ProQuip's holding tanks have 110% capacity to ensure spills and overflows don't occur.