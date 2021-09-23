NORTH ANDOVER -- Residents can show their appreciation for Lake Cochichewick, which provides their drinking water, by helping to remove trash from its shores.
The Lake Cochichewick Clean Up is an annual event that was canceled last year due to COVID, but will re-convene Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the Stevens Beach parking lot on Pleasant Street.
"In the past we've had a good turnout, between 30 and 40 people," said Jean Enright, director of North Andover's Planning Department, at a recent meeting of the Planning Board.
Those volunteers at times have included Planning Board Chair Eitan Goldberg, who said the event is a "nice family activity."
"It's both heartening to see all the people out there helping, but disheartening when you get out there and see how much trash there really is," he said.
Enright said equipment will be provided, including gloves and garbage bags, and volunteers will be assigned to spots that need attention.
"Everybody's welcome, including those who have permitted boat access, so they can clean from the lake and get closer to some shorelines that the walkers can't get to," she said.
The Planning Department is sponsoring the event, along with the Conservation and Public Works departments, and Harbormaster Peter Boynton.
Enright said if anyone needs an extra incentive to participate, donuts and coffee are typically served.
"Come get a snack and head out," she said.