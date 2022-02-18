LONDONDERRY — The school district’s spending hopes and a list of warrant articles took center stage at the annual deliberative session held Feb. 11.
The meeting drew more than 200 residents coming out to hear additional details on the district’s proposed spending plan and accompanying articles dealing with maintenance, technology and a new school administrative unit building plan.
The budget includes the $83 million general operating numbers for fiscal year 2023.
Superintendent Scott Laliberte, who will be stepping down from the job this year, gave an overview of the budget process to kick off the meeting.
Laliberte stressed there are many pandemic challenges still facing the district, but the budget shows a continued emphasis on being fiscally responsible while providing the best education and services for students.
“We’re trying to focus on the positive side of the challenges,” he said, adding the district worked hard to change course quickly when health information and updated guidelines forced some changes.
“This has been an incredibly difficult experience,” Laliberte said, but he credited staff, families and the students for handling challenges.
In addition to the proposed budget, warrant articles to face voters in March include:
$350,000 for improvements to building security
$50,000 for equipment capital reserve fund
$125,000 for technology infrastructure capital reserve fund
$620,000 for Buildings and Grounds Capital Reserve Fund
There are also two warrant articles dealing with union contracts. One is a bargaining agreement between the school district and the Londonderry Education Association, to raise $1 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year for additional cost items attributed to increases in salaries and benefits, and then $1.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively, for the following two years of the contract.
A second union contract on the warrant is for an agreement between the school district and the Londonderry Association of Allied Health Professionals to raise $83,764 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and then $96,502 and $97,314 for the next two years of the contract to cover the additional increases in salaries and benefits for those staff members.
One article, taking up a lot of discussion at the recent meeting, deals with the construction of a new school administrative building at its former location at the Town Hall complex. The offices currently operate out of a leased space on Kitty Hawk Landing.
Another non-binding special petitioned article asks voters to consider face masks and whether to make the requirements optional for students at the discretion of parents or guardians, and optional for employees and visitors to the school district.
This article had language amended to stress that it would be advisory only, and would not compel the School Board or district to act.
In addition to the budget and warrant articles, voters will also choose two School Board members, a school district clerk, a moderator and treasurer at the polls March 8.
Voting takes place at the Londonderry High School gymnasium from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.