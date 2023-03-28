On a cool, wet day Tuesday, voters from North Andover and Andover headed to the polls to choose who will represent them in local government.
In Andover, Laura Gregory retained her seat on the Select Board as she received 1,099 votes while challenger Kevin Coffey picked up 1,010 votes, according to unofficial results from the town clerk’s office.
Town Moderator Sheila Doherty will also retain her position. Doherty received 1,382 votes while challenger Keith Saxon collected 685.
Chip Gregory and Donald Schroeder won reelection as trustees of Punchard Free School. Punchard trustees disburse money from a trust to fund projects at Andover High School and give scholarships to graduating seniors.
Lauren Conoscenti was also elected as she ran unopposed for her School Committee seat.
In North Andover, David Brown and Alissa Koenig won the two available seats on the School Committee, while Marsha Finkelstein won a close race for a spot on the North Andover Housing Authority, according to unofficial results from the town clerk’s office.
In the race for the two School Committee seats, Brown secured 1,635 votes, Koenig received 1,531 and Kevin Dube picked up 599. Finkelstein received 919 votes in the Housing Authority race while Jacqueline McGuire collected 842 votes.
In unopposed races, Laura Bates won a third term on the Select Board with 1,633 votes while Brian Roache was elected to his first term with 1,497 votes. William Tarbox won a seat on the Greater Lawrence Technical School District Committee with 1,628 votes.
Voting was steady in the two towns throughout the day.
Brigitte DeVeau stopped off to vote at North Andover High School with her 5-year-old son.
“I voted to get him a sticker,” she said.
But that obviously wasn’t the only reason she voted.
“It’s important to be heard,” DeVeau added.
In a corner of the North Andover High School parking lot, a dozen or so people stood holding an array of campaign signs.
“I know how important it is to support the candidates that share your beliefs and to help them get elected,” said former Select Board member Tom Licciardello. “It’s tough being a local official.”
Licciardello said having strong local leaders is key.
“Having people who can represent you and your town in a compassionate way is terribly important,” he said.
Licciardello added that he is no stranger to holding a sign outside the polls.
“I don’t think I have missed many,” he said.
“It makes a difference,” added another North Andover voter, Nat Stevens.
North Andover saw a voter turnout of 10% – 2,215 voters.
Outside the Yvon & Noella Cormier Youth Center in Andover, another group held campaign signs.
“I am really here primarily just to get people to get out and vote,” said resident Ray Durling. “Understand the issue, and the candidates, the differences between them and vote.”
While he was holding a sign for a candidate, Durling said his primary goal was to get people to vote, no matter for whom they cast ballots.
While at the polls, Liz Bell said she votes in every election.
“I never miss anything,” she said.
Bell said it is important for her to have a say in what is going on.
“This is where we live,” she said.
Another Andover voter, Ellen Murphy Meehan, spoke of the importance of electing strong local officials.
“I think the decisions that are made by people who serve on the Select Board and the School Committee, and who serve as the town moderator are very important,” she said. “They make decisions about our schools, where to make investments with taxpayer money, they make decisions about the tax rates.”
