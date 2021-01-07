PLAISTOW — For two decades, China imported the vast majority of recyclable waste from the United States, but in 2017 that came to halt.
Now the impact of China's recycling ban has made its way to Plaistow.
In late September, selectmen decided to continue curbside trash pickup in Plaistow, but to halt curbside recycling. Some residents say they are upset about the change, but town leaders it was forced by high recycling costs.
Selectmen Chair Francine Hart said bids from trash companies this year were much more expensive than in past years. In addition, she said with only 17% of residents participating in recycling townwide, it was no longer feasible for Plaistow to continue curbside recycling.
“We are set for a renewal of our trash contract as of July 1, 2021, so we sent out what we call requests for proposals for a five-year bid,” Hart said. “The bids came back hideously more expensive than what the prior contract called for. I am sure you are reading about the issues in China where they are no longer accepting most of our recycling. So obviously, everything trickles down and we are the ones who wind up paying for it.”
Hart said the town is looking into alternatives to curbside recycling, including special dumpsters where residents could place recyclable items.
Graham Allison, a professor of government at the Harvard Kennedy School, said the changing economics of recycling drove the change in China, in turn causing a ripple effect to American communities.
“China is a poor country and, because it had developed some technologies for recycling, was doing some recycling at a price that seemed cost-effective for them, but as they became environmentally more conscious'' China backed away from accepting recycling from elsewhere, Allison said.
Allison said China was a poorer nation when it began accepting recycling from the U.S. and other countries. In an attempt to create new jobs at that time, China created recycling companies with the idea that the price of producing new plastic from recycled plastic would be competitive with the production of new plastic, which didn’t turn out to be the case, Allison said.
“In the best of cases, you can hope that being environmentally conscious would be cost effective in the sense that you can buy cheaper stuff that’s been recycled, but it turns out that's mostly not the case,'' he said. There’s a price to creating new plastic, but there’s a price of just dumping plastic in your backyard.''
Despite the economic reality of the situation, Plaistow residents are not happy with the town’s decision to halt curbside recycling, even for a time.
In the Plaistow, NH and Friends Community Board, a Facebook group, Brian Stack created a poll question in late December asking group members whether they agreed with the town’s decision to end curbside recycling.
A total of 472 people answered the poll negatively, saying they were unhappy with the town’s decision. A total of 52 people answered that they were in favor of the decision, as long as the town would allow an unlimited number of trash barrels per home. Seven people said they were in favor of the town’s decision.
Max Dobson, chair of the Plaistow Budget Committee, said she believes the statement that only 17% of the town's residents participate in recycling is understated because it came from J.R.M Hauling & Recycling, the company that picks up Plaistow's trash and recycling.
“First of all, that low recycling number that we get, that 17% ... came directly from our current trash company that picks up trash and recycling,” Dobson said. “I just don’t think that the people who don’t make money off our recycling are going to encourage us to recycle more. I think there is definitely more recycling going on in Plaistow and I don’t trust that (17%) number because of where it came from.”
That sentiment was shared by Tyler Schorman, a Middle Road resident who said his family typically puts two or three barrels of recycling at curbside every other week.
“I think 17% (recycling participation) is way under my street where I live,” Schorman said, stressing that the percentage of recycling in his neighborhood is much higher. “I feel like everywhere we drive every other week when we have recycling (pickup), it looks like everyone has something out.”