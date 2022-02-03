NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Fire Department knocked down flames that broke out shortly after noon on Thursday at 46 Saunders St.
"It's a five unit building," said Fire Chief John Weir. "We had a kitchen fire on the second floor. All the residents made it out safely. We made an aggressive, interior attack and contained it to the room of origin."
Building Commissioner Paul Hutchins determined that residents in three of the building's five units were able to return to their homes, Weir said.
But another unit was damaged by fire, while the residence beneath it suffered water damage, and the displaced occupants are being assisted by North Andover Community Support Services and the Red Cross.
Surrounding communities responded with mutual aid to cover the fire station, Weir said, while the Lawrence Fire Department provided assistance on the scene.
"No one was injured," Weir said. "The cause is being investigated."