Hundreds of thousands people are expected to lose MassHealth coverage over the next year as federal coverage mandates in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic expired on March 31.
{span}In Massachusetts, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are combined into one program called MassHealth.{/span}
As the state redetermines eligibility for the first time since the pandemic began, those who lose coverage will need to find new health insurance plans. Budget writers on Beacon Hill are already factoring into their spending plans massive savings associated with lower MassHealth rolls.
State officials on Thursday offered a first glimpse into how they plan to go about redetermining who is still eligible.
About 50 percent of MassHealth members will be automatically renewed. The other half of the 2.3 million people enrolled in the program will be receiving a blue envelope containing forms to fill out with their current information, which MassHealth will use to determine if they still qualify.
The number of people that the state expects to be pushed off the plan has been a moving target. Estimates range from 300,000 to more than 400,000. The Senate Ways and Means Committee used the higher number to build its fiscal 2024 budget, freeing up $1.8 billion that is allocated elsewhere.
Since the federal protections ended March 31, over 50,000 MassHealth members have been renewed after completing redetermination requirements. The reapplication program began ramping up its workforce so that it can review the eligibility of 2.3 million enrollees, while helping those who no longer qualify transition to other coverage.
MassHealth plans to double the number of customer service representatives in call centers to 320; hire an additional 100 workers to determine eligibility; and 80 to 100 temporary employees to process applications. It also plans to use grants to scale up the certified application counselor workforce.
The effort will increase staffing by about 500 people to support the MassHealth Customer Service Center, application processing, and hearings. A $5 million grassroots outreach campaign in partnership with the Health Connector and Health Care For All is also under way.
About six weeks into the process, it’s all operating as planned, said Elizabeth LaMontagne, MassHealth chief of staff.
Throughout April, all mailed and faxed application documents were processed in less than 48 hours with zero backlog, she said, and there has only been a slight increase in calls to the contact center. The program estimates less than 1 percent of calls were abandoned before a caller was able to be helped.
An outreach program in partnership with Health Care For All is targeting the 15 cities with the highest number of MassHealth members, where “redetermination outreach team members” have knocked on nearly 146,000 doors and spoken to 26,000 people about the process. MassHealth is working with 42 community-based organizations to do this door-to-door canvassing and host events to get the information out.
Transition to the Health Connector
As some residents lose MassHealth eligibility, the Health Connector is hoping to transition them to low-cost coverage through one of its available plans.
“We know that the Connector is going to be a natural landing place for a lot of folks who may be losing MassHealth eligibility over the course of the next 12 months,” Health Connector Executive Director Audrey Morse Gasteier said in March. She added, “We’ve been really getting ready for this event for almost the whole three-year period, thinking about all the ways that we can be most responsive when this time period came upon us.”
Now about halfway into May, over 2,400 individuals have transitioned from MassHealth to Health Connector coverage for May, and over 900 have enrolled for June. This reflects about 27 percent of those who have so far been found eligible for a Health Connector plan after being pushed out of MassHealth.
These early enrollment figures exceed forecasted enrollment in Health Connector coverage at this point, but Health Connector Director of Policy and Applied Research Marissa Woltmann said these individuals represented a particularly “proactive” group of people.
“The majority of these individuals have proactively come to the system and made updates to their application in a way that fulfills their renewal requirements. They didn’t wait for that blue envelope to come to them. and as a result, we’re seeing what we understand to be a relatively high conversion rate,” Woltmann said. “While enrollments are exceeding forecast at this point, I’ll note that we are expecting to potentially see different dynamics emerge as more individuals are selected for renewal.”
As the Connector anticipates more residents turning to them for coverage, the program is in the process of recruiting and hiring a nine-person mobile outreach team to travel to different parts of the state to assist residents with in-person enrollment assistance.
